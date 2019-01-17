4 Robertville teens injured when car rolls over and strikes tree

Four teenage boys were injured when the car they were in slammed into a tree in Robertville, 22 kilometres northwest of Bathurst.

Two 15-year-olds and two 16-year-olds were in the vehicle heading north on Route 322 when the car left the road, rolled over and struck the tree.

In a news release, police said speed might have contributed to the crash, which happened Thursday just before 11 p.m.

RCMP and the RobertvPublishille Fire Department were dispatched to the scene, where the Jaws of Life were used to extract one passenger from the car.

Teens taken to hospital

The four teenagers, all from the Robertville area, were taken to hospital for treatment, said the RCMP, who did not indicate the severity of the injuries.

One lane of Route 322 was closed overnight while an RCMP collision reconstructionist was on scene. The highway has since reopened.

Police said they don't believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

The Robertville crash comes almost a month after four teenagers were killed in a car accident in Miramichi.

Logan Matchett, 17, and Avery Astle, 16, of Strathadam, Emma Connick, 18, of Barnaby, and Cassie Lloyd, 17, of Escuminac died after the car they were in left Nelson Street and landed upside down in water.