New Brunswick reports 4 new cases of COVID-19, all in Fredericton region

The province announced four new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

There are now 111 active cases in New Brunswick.

Seven more recoveries were reported. No one is in hospital related to the virus.

The entire south of the province remains in the orange phase after Fredericton joined the Moncton and Saint John regions this week.

There are about 2,000 people self-isolating across New Brunswick.

The new cases are in the Fredericton region (Zone 3) and include a person under 18 and three people 20-29.

Those infected are isolating and the cases remain under investigation, according to Public Health.

The new cases continue a trend of New Brunswickers under the age of 30 contracting the virus, which make up more than half of active cases.

Until recently, this age group only accounted for about 29 per cent of cases.

Schools in the orange regions have also reported cases over the past week, although student-to-student spread of COVID-19 has not been identified.

New Brunswick has confirmed 481 cases since the start of the pandemic in March. Seven people have died and 363 have recovered.

The province conducted 1,399 tests on Friday for a total of 122,941.

Nine cases in Saint John retirement complex

There are nine cases of COVID-19 at the Shannex Parkland complex in Saint John.

Public Health declared an outbreak on Nov. 20 at Tucker Hall, a nursing home, after an employee tested positive.

The complex now has nine total cases: two employees and six residents at Tucker Hall, and one employee at Carleton Hall, a retirement-living building.

Shannex said retesting of all employees and residents occurred on Friday, and results are expected on Saturday. An update is expected this afternoon.