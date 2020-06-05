4 family doctors leave their practices in Fredericton area

Four family physicians in the Fredericton area have recently left their practices, Horizon Health Network has confirmed.

The health authority said the doctors each had their own reasons for leaving. Four new family doctors are expected to arrive in the city "sometime this fall."

"We are continuing to prioritize the recruitment of physicians throughout our organization," Dr. Edouard Hendriks, vice-president, medical, academic and research affairs for Horizon Health Network, said in an emailed statement to CBC News.

One of the family doctors is Dr. Ann Collins, who will be leaving her post as a family physician in Fredericton to become the next president of the Canadian Medical Association, which advocates on subjects related to national health.

Collins, who has been a family physician for more than 20 years, has more than 3,000 patients in the Fredericton area who will be seeking a family doctor.

Dr. Ann Collins will be leaving her family practice in Fredericton to become the next president of the Canadian Medical Association. (Canadian Medical Association)

The other three family physicians are Dr. Jacques Béland, Dr. Achla Pond and Dr. Sunita MacMullin, who stopped working in Fredericton in April to work full-time in Sussex.

In 2018, MacMullin left her practice because of a lack of "on-call" support from other doctors in her family physician group. She later returned to her practice and alternated weekly visits in Fredericton and Sussex.

According to the province, MacMullin billed just under $1.7 million during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 — leading the list of top billers in New Brunswick, ahead of radiologists.

MacMullin said she was recently told by the Department of Health to leave her practice in Fredericton because she had too many patients.

"I was working too hard essentially," she said.

Dr. Sunita MacMullin of Fredericton has moved her practice to Sussex full time. (Facebook)

Now the family doctor drives from her home in Fredericton to her office in Sussex, as do many of her patients, she said.

In 2018, MacMullin had more than 1,900 patients in the Fredericton area. But she has a relatively old practice after taking over Dr. Russ King's practice a few years ago.

"I really feel bad for Fredericton," MacMullin said. "They deserve better. They're great patients."

Thousands without a doctor

Patient Connect NB has a list of 15,208 patients waiting for a doctor in Zone 3, which covers Fredericton and the St. John River Valley, and 36,928 patients across the province waiting for a doctor.

"We believe New Brunswick offers a lot to any physician looking to build a medical practice and enjoy an exceptional quality of life, and we are committed to sharing that message at every opportunity," Hendricks said.

Dr. Ed Schollenberg, registrar for the College of Physicians and Surgeons of New Brunswick, wouldn't comment about the four doctors leaving their practices.

"We don't always know when a doctor leaves or where they might intend to practise," he said in an email.

He said there is always doctor turnover at this time of year because trainees finish their residencies at the end of June, Doctors either moving or retiring "seem to like this time as well."

Lack of doctors a concern

Dr. Chris Goodyear, president of the New Brunswick Medical Society, said the organization is concerned about the lack of family physicians and specialists across the provinces.

Physician retirements or departures put additional strain on our health-care system," he said in a statement.

Since the end of the billing number system in 2019, the New Brunswick Medical Society, said it has been working with government and the regional health authorities on physician recruitment, and a physician resource strategy, which Goodyear said would improve recruitment.

Every year, Goodyear said, New Brunswick competes with every other province to attract and retain physicians.

"Physicians are in great demand across Canada, and they are highly mobile," Goodyear said.