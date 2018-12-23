'They become a part of you': Family celebrates decades of fostering

After 33 years of fostering children, Wendy and David Galpin have no shortage of family to spend time with over the holidays.

Every year at Christmas the Galpins invite people they've fostered to their mobile home in Sussex, N.B., for a Christmas get-together.

The couple estimates they've taken in about 75 people over the years.

"We get together more than just Christmas because they're family," said Wendy. "It's hard. They're all over the place. Christmas is usually the easiest time to get together."

She loves to see her huge family, but it's definitely a little loud.

"Very, very noisy," said Galpin. "As the kids have grown it's gotten better, but it is noisy."

Starting out

It was Wendy who first pushed to start taking in foster children. They already had three children, but she wanted more.

She was all for it. David was reluctant.

"The first one, unfortunately, that we had in our home, I was ill-prepared for myself, and I don't believe I did that young gentleman justice," said David.

"But it was a growing and learning experience and it was then that I realized that there's more to this than just taking someone into my home."

Since starting, the Galpins have completed training to help prepare them for taking new children into their home. But, most importantly, they've made sure to make them feel a part of the family.

David and Wendy Galpin have been fostering kids for the past 33 years. They are still at it. (Philip Drost/CBC)

One of the foster children, Marsha Duncan, said she felt included from the beginning. She came to the Galpins when she was 14 and needed a safe place to stay.

"Everyone was always included, whether you were a biological child or a foster child," said Duncan. "It shaped who I am today and made me strong."

Now she has her own family, but time spent with her foster family is always important.

"We all have our own families, we all do our own thing, but we all come together and it reminds us of where we came from," said Duncan.

Tough days

It hasn't always been easy for the couple. They've had to deal with some troubled youth over the years. The couple was even on a first-name basis with the police in the area.

One of the most difficult parts for the family is when a child moves on, but not always.

"Sometimes it's pretty heartbreaking. But sometimes we've built relationships with those families and still see them," said Wendy.

Marsha Duncan said she felt like a member of the Galpin family from the start. (Philip Drost/CBC)

"We have a young adult who has aged over into the adult system and we have a great relationship with his family. It's kind of like an extended family."

A few years ago, the family dealt with the heartbreaking news that one girl they had fostered, who then had her own children, had died.

"It's like losing your child. I can't explain it to you any more than that," said David. "That's the type of situation that it is with these children. They become a part of you."

Rewarding experience

Despite the tough times, it has been a life-changing experience for the couple. That comes to the forefront during the holidays.

"I tell these kids every year at Christmas time, I tell them the same thing, the only thing I want for Christmas is this. What you've given me. Your time," said David.

"I don't care what's under that tree. I want your time. And they're happy enough to oblige."

The most rewarding part for the couple has been seeing the children grow up, get married and have their own families.

Wendy Galpin said it can get pretty noisy when everyone is over, but it's worth it. (Philip Drost/CBC)

They hope more people can experience that same joy they have.

"These kids need places, there's not enough [foster families] and we're desperately running short. I think it would be a rewarding experience for anyone. I know it has been for me," said David.

"I can't think of anything I would rather do to pass my time away then to spend it with these kids. I just love it."