Youth in protective care in N.B. get another stay against 'aging out'

New Brunswick youth in permanent protective custody have been given another reprieve from aging out of government care.



The Department of Social Development has extended its moratorium on cutting off support for those who turn 19.



It was due to expire Tuesday, but last week, the province confirmed the moratorium will be extended until June 30, 2021.



That provides more breathing room for youth living in foster care and group homes.



For the duration of this temporary measure, they can't be expelled from their homes because of their age, said Zoë Bourgeois, a member of the National Council of Youth in Care Advocates.





Aging out can be cruel, especially when there's so much upheaval because of the pandemic, Bourgeois said.



"When youth leave care unprepared, it's like re-entering abandonment," said Bourgeois, who used to be a foster child.



"They take you out of a situation to make your life better and then at the end, it's like, 'Bam. Done. You're on your own.'"



At a virtual meeting Friday, the council members gave updates on where each province stands in response to the unresolved pandemic.



For example, Ontario recently pledged to extend its moratorium until September 30, 2022.



Quebec, on the other hand, has no moratorium.

24 youth received extended benefits

Since April 2020, the Department of Social Development says a total of 24 youth have benefited from extended support under COVID-19.



Next year, an estimated 47 youth are expected to age out of care. However, the province said, 37 of them will qualify for other programs.



Youth with can't be self-sufficient because of physical, emotional or mental disabilities, can qualify for post guardianship services.



Those services are also available to youth enrolled in post-secondary education or training.



Raymond Englehard thinks the current benefits are as generous as possible.

Raymond Englehart, who has fostered 28 young people, says they have options when they turn 19. (Serge Bouchard/Radio-Canada)

He's been fostering for nearly three decades, and he said none of the 28 youth in his care ever felt forced out.



"When they're 19 and they've got their Grade 12 and they don't want to go further, they just leave the system and go. It's their decision,'" said Englehart.



"Some of them go on to social assistance in a different area. That's also their choice."



For those who want to carry on with schooling, they can get support until they turn 24, he said.



"If the child wants to go to university or trade school or community college … all their schooling is paid for," he said.



Living expenses are also covered, including food and rent or residence fees.

National call to end age cutoffs

Melanie Doucet aged out of care in New Brunswick in 1998 and she said it was a harsh way to enter adulthood.



"That was probably the most difficult year of my life in terms of trying to find my bearings and how to survive as a young adult," she said.



"A year after I aged out, the [New Brunswick] government decided to implement a program where they covered tuition, books, and rent for post-secondary education."



"That completely, like 180'ed my life," she said.



Doucet said she was also able to secure a small grant from the province while she completed her doctorate in social work at McGill University.



Now she's a senior researcher with the Child Welfare League of Canada.



The league is calling on all Canadian jurisdictions to implement an "exiting care framework that is centred on young people's readiness, not age."