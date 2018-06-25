$1.2M Fort La Tour redevelopment to begin this summer

It's mostly just an open grassy area along the Saint John waterfront today, but the transformation of the Fort La Tour site into a world-class tourism destination will begin this summer, thanks to nearly $1.2 million of combined funding from the three levels of government and Port Saint John.

The Place Fort La Tour project includes the construction of replica fort buildings, a palisade and bastion, a plaza, blacksmith forge, walking paths and washroom facilities.

It is expected to be complete by next June, said Beth Hatt, chair of the Fort La Tour Development Authority.

"It's been 46 years in the making," said Hatt, referring to when former mayor Eric Teed created the authority aimed at developing the site.

"I've been at it for four years. I thought it would take six months, but here we are. At least it's happening."

National historic site

Strategically located, the fort offered views up the St. John River and across the Bay of Fundy. (Facebook/Fort La Tour)

In 1631, Charles de Saint-Étienne de La Tour, governor of Acadia, built a fort at the site, located on Portland Point at the mouth of the St. John River within Saint John Harbour. It was one of the earliest centres of the French fur trade with the region's Indigenous peoples.

In 1645, during her husband's absence, Françoise-Marie Jacquelin, Madame de La Tour, and 40 soldiers, held off the much larger attacking force of rival governor Charles de Menou d'Aulnay for three days before he took the fort in the name of the king.

The French continued to trade on the river until 1758. A few years later, the Simmonds, Hazen and White Company established a flourishing trade on the site, which eventually grew into the City of Saint John.

The fort was destroyed in the 17th or early 18th century, but the archeological site was designated a national historic site in 1923.

Hatt said the redevelopment, done in consultation with First Nations and federal archeological heritage officials, will honour the historic roots of the various communities with ties to the site, including First Nations, francophones, Acadians and Loyalist settlers.

The mound — a sacred burial ground — will remain untouched, she said.

"It's such a treasure of history for tourism, for the school children. … There's just so much that can attract people, so that's going to be exciting to see."

The Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency is providing $475,000 in non-repayable assistance toward the project through its Innovative Communities Fund, the provincial government is contributing $400,000, and the City of Saint John is contributing $220,000.

Port of Saint John is contributing $100,000 and Hatt's company, Aquila, is donating $50,000 in management services for the site for the first three years.

A boost for tourism, economy

Beth Hatt, chair of the Fort LaTour Development Authority, pictured with Transportation Minister Bill Fraser, Saint John Harbour MLA Ed Doherty and Saint John-Rothesay MP Wayne Long, said it is a 'great pleasure' to see the project go ahead after years of work by a lot of people. (Government of New Brunswick )

"The City of Saint John is thrilled that we will be bringing this important part of our past back to life and that our tourism assets will be enhanced," Mayor Don Darling said in a statement.

Fort La Tour is "part of the fabric of Saint John's history," said Saint John-Rothesay MP Wayne Long on behalf of federal Innovation, Science and Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains, who is also the minister responsible for ACOA.

"This investment will allow us to offer an enhanced experience and attract a growing number of tourists to our downtown core," spurring economic growth, he said.

With the improvements and upgrades, Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Bill Fraser, who is also the minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation, said the fort will be "a must-see cultural and historic tourist destination for everyone of all ages."

Hatt said the Fort La Tour Development Authority has spent the last few few years getting all the elements in place, with the help of the landscape architectural design firm, Glenn Group Ltd.

She expects the tenders to go out shortly.

The development authority is working with the Department of Canadian Heritage, the New Brunswick Museum and Indigenous communities on finalizing some of the interpretation elements and sharing stories of the site, she said.