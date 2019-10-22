COVID-19 causes delay of Fort La Tour opening in Saint John

A rebuilt Fort La Tour on the Saint John harbourfront will not open as planned this summer because of the pandemic.

The $1.8 million project announced in 2018 is based on a real fort built by the French in the 17th century that stood on the site.

Andrew Dixon, vice-chair of the Fort La Tour Development Authority, said the plan was always to open this year, but the pandemic changed that.

Fort La Tour is one of very first Canadian North American settlements. The workers recreating the site hope to be finished by August. 1:00

"When we realized we didn't have the really critical elements of tourism from outside the province, most particularly the cruise passengers … we just said, 'Look, we don't have the business model. And we're not prepared with all the infrastructure that we wanted to have in place. And we don't want a false start,'" said Dixon.

Dixon said he hopes to officially open the fort sometime next spring.

Several construction projects underway at the site

Fort La Tour isn't the only tourist attraction in the province to remain closed this summer.

Fredericton's Beaverbrook Art Gallery decided to close until late next year because its accessible entrance could not fulfil physical-distancing requirements.

Instead the gallery decided to accelerate already planned construction projects.

Fort La Tour is doing something similar.

Although the fort might not be open this year, Andrew Dixon, vice-chair of the Fort La Tour Development Authority, said they are working to offer some of its charm to the city this summer. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

While the fort has yet to host a grand opening for the public, there are several construction projects underway, such as building four washrooms.

"We really wanted to have that up … and not a temporary solution when we opened," said Dixon

Though the fort will not be open, organizers are working to offer some of its charm to the city this summer.

The city is completing work on the Harbour Passage path around the fort, which Dixon said will open when completed.

"You can walk out and all around the facility and enjoy the views which are spectacular as it gets," he said.

"I think it's the best vantage point of the harbour anywhere."