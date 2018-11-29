Former Moncton fire station to be converted into emergency warming centre

The former fire station located on Assomption Blvd. in Moncton will be converted into an emergency warming centre beginning Monday.

The warming station at the station will function until March.

The province will cover the operational costs with the city offering use of the space.

The YMCA ReConnect program, with assistance from the Greater Moncton Homelessness Steering Committee, will co-ordinate and operate the facility.

Trevor Goodwin, YMCA ReConnect senior director, said the spot is spacious enough that capacity will not be an issue.

Trevor Goodwin is senior director of outreach services at YMCA ReConnect. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

"It's a nice open space and we'll be able to manage the area a lot more efficiently than using a smaller church basement," said Goodwin, referencing the short-term use of St George's Anglican Church.

"We're looking at various other areas that we could use as spaces, but just with the elements and the time constraints ... we've used the fire hall before."

The former fire station was used as a temporary overnight shelter in 2018-19 when other homeless shelters were full.

The space will have services, including meals, from 5 p.m onwards.

For the past three days, approximately 70 people have sought relief from the cold due to poor weather. On a typical day, about 45 people still seek services at a warming centre.

St. George's Anglican Church in Moncton had opened its doors as a temporary warming centre, but the city and provincial government are discussing more long-term options. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

In an emailed statement, Isabelle LeBlanc, the city's director of communications, said this is not a "permanent solution for our community."

"We will collectively be seeking a sustainable way to offer a warm space for those in need in the future."

Goodwin emphasized that the current situation highlights the need for additional resources.

She said it "has really highlighted once again the need for an alternative solution year-round, a space for these individuals to get in out of the elements and to have a space to be safe."

Pandemic health restrictions have complicated matters.

"A lot of restaurants, fast food places, coffee shops, malls and libraries — all the places that people go just in the daytime — they're not able to access that."