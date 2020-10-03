Former PC leader questions new Moncton school location

A former Progressive Conservative party leader is criticizing his party's decision to build a new elementary school in Moncton on the same grounds as Bernice MacNaughton High School.

Dennis Cochrane, who also served as the mayor of Moncton, an MP, a high school principal and as a deputy education minister in Nova Scotia, said he's not sure where the best location is for the new school, but public outcry shows that the planned site isn't it.

He said the government is on the verge of making a bad decision. He said he's speaking out now because he failed to do so back when Moncton High School was moved, which drew criticism.

"At that time I didn't say anything," said Cochrane.

"I recognize now that people who have some background should speak up and make their point of view."

The new K-8 school will replace the aging Bessborough and Hillcrest schools.

Minister stands by site

While parents have decried the decision to put the new school on the site of the high school, Education Minister Dominic Cardy said he wouldn't reconsider the site, which was approved by ministry staff.

"I will accept the recommendation of those experts because I am not an engineer and not an architect and not a designer," Cardy said.

The local district education council has asked the minister to explain why the site was chosen, something Cardy said will happen later in October.

But Cochrane said many groups believe they were not consulted on the issue.

"This is not a decision that's going to last for a year," he said.

"This is a decision that's going to take a year to put in place. But it's going to last 60 years to serve the educational needs of this community. It can't be made quickly. It can't be made frivolously."

Cardy said staff base recommendations for new locations on multiple factors but said he wasn't sure whether he could name the other two locations that were considered.

In an email, department spokesperson Danielle Elliott said the locations would not be released as they are considered "confidential advice" to the minister.

"That's foolishness," said Cochrane. "If there was a process and the minister looked at one side over the other two, why is that?"

Numerous issues

Cochrane said there are numerous issues with the planned site.

"One access, off a very busy four lane thoroughfare, beside a major highway where there's already 900 students on site," he said.

The new school will be built on land next to Bernice McNaughton High School and will eventually replace the smaller and aging Hillcrest and Bessborough schools. (Google Maps)

"This is a high school, these children drive. All these buses coming in, all the people walking, all the people driving, it's going to cause unnecessary congestion."

Cochrane said it's important for local stakeholders to feel like they've participated in the process. "People have to feel engaged."