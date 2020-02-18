Fire damages old emergency shelter for homeless in downtown Moncton

Fire severely damaged a well-known emergency shelter for homeless people in Moncton on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out at the original House of Nazareth on Clark Street.

Jean Dubé, executive director of the House of Nazareth, said a fire had already been extinguished in the building's bathroom on Monday.

About 20 firefighters battled the blaze Tuesday afternoon, and it was quickly brought under control.

"It's sad to see that. We still have history here. I hope this is not a total loss," Dubé told Radio-Canada.

No one was hurt fighting the fire, and no one was staying or working in the building when the fire started.

This was the second fire this week at the emergency shelter. (Sophie Désautels/Radio Canada)

A new shelter opened on Albert Street last week. The old building was expected to be renovated to accommodate people in transition to a life out of homelessness.

An investigation into the fire is underway.

Dubé said a few possible suspects were seen lurking near the building on Monday. Their names were passed along to the police.