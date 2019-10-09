Former Fredericton police officer won't get more jail time for probation breach

A former Fredericton police officer won't be getting any more jail time for breaching his probation in 2018.

Darrell Ian Brewer, 43, was given a 40-day conditional sentence, followed by a 12-month supervised probation, for breaching a previous probation by breaking into his ex-girlfriend's residence in 2017.

To maintain his conditional sentence, Brewer must abide by certain conditions, including staying in his home unless he has counselling or medical appointments, and abstaining from drinking and possessing alcohol.

The judge granted him 20 hours of free time a week to pursue employment.

Previous breach of probation

Brewer resigned from the Fredericton Police Force in 2018 after he was sentenced to four months in jail for breaking into his ex-girlfriend's apartment.

He was also given probation and was ordered not to possess or consume ​​​alcohol or non-prescription drugs.

According to the statement of facts read by Crown lawyer Jean-Guy Savoie, Brewer showed up at his ex-girlfriend's house "highly intoxicated" on Dec. 3, 2018.

After he came to her door, she saw his vehicle in her yard and, fearing for his safety, she decided to drive him home.

On the drive to Brewer's home, he talked about "not being there the next day." Concerned that Brewer might hurt himself, his ex-girlfriend phoned police.

When they responded, they noted his highly intoxicated state, which was a breach of his probation, and arrested him. Brewer had been ordered at the time to abstain from alcohol for 12 months.

"Drinking is simply not an option," said Savoie. "It has gotten him into trouble time and time again."

Savoie argued for 30 to 45 days of jail time for Brewer, saying a deterrent was needed to prevent him from considering drinking in the future.

Defence lawyer Angèle Normand argued for a conditional sentence of 30 to 45 days and no jail time.

"Addiction is a disease," she said. "Often relapse happens."

Staying sober

Normand admitted Brewer's difficulty was staying sober but said he hadn't had a drink since June 2019.

"He has spent a considerable amount of time trying to rebuild his life and find employment."

Normand detailed Brewer's plan to attend college in the fall to pursue a career as an electrician, since he couldn't find a job after leaving the police force.

When asked by Judge Julian Dickson if he had anything to say, Brewer only stated "no sir."

Dickson said he was not on board with the Crown's request for jail time.

"I don't think that's what Mr. Brewer needs," the judge said before announcing he would deliver sentence later in the afternoon.

'You can do it'

When he returned, Dickson sentenced Brewer to the conditional sentence and the supervised probation.

"I have no comment on anything," Brewer said when approached by CBC News.

For his probation, Brewer must abstain from possessing or consuming alcohol or drugs and must attend any counselling deemed necessary by his probation officer.

His case supervisor may search Brewer's residence at anytime with only a five-minute warning, the judge said.

"You can do it," said Dickson. "I wish you nothing but the best."