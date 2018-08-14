Gallant government will maintain timber allocations Tories gave to forestry companies

The governing Liberals plan to maintain the timber allocations given to New Brunswick forestry companies by the previous Progressive Conservative government, Department of Energy and Resource Development Minister Rick Doucet announced Tuesday.

But the government plans to add 150,000 hectares to Crown land conservation areas over the next five years as part of the province's new forest management strategy, he said in Saint John.

Doucet did not provide any specifics as to how both goals will be achieved.

The announcement comes following the department's lengthy review of the David Alward government's controversial 2014 forest management strategy.

That plan boosted the amount of softwood that industrial forest operations could cut on Crown land annually by 20 per cent, or 660,000 cubic metres, by reducing the amount of Crown land that was off-limits to them, such as old growth forest and deer wintering habitat, to 23 per cent from the traditional level of 30 per cent.

Doucet said the review took a long time because the government was concentrating on trade issues.

Energy and Resource Development Minister Rick Doucet said he believes the same type of dialogue and working together used in the review can also solve problems between private woodlot marketing boards and companies that are now bypassing them through the use of 'direct contracts.' (Connell Smith/CBC)

Treasury Board president Roger Melanson, who is also the minister responsible for trade policy, expects some of the changes to the strategy will address concerns raised by the United States government during negotiations to restore New Brunswick's exemption from softwood lumber tariffs.

One of the changes includes increased transparency and accountability when it comes to Crown land management.

Other issues identified as needing improvement include:

Long-term conservation of forest biodiversity.

Respecting the rights and developing the interests of First Nations.

Creating a vibrant and competitive forest sector.

Growing a healthy and productive forest.

The government is working hard to "achieve the best possible outcome" in its negotiations with the United States on softwood lumber tariffs, Melanson said in a statement.

The changes "are important to these talks and put us in an even better position," he said.

Further changes will be considered, if necessary, to help resolve the trade issue, the government release said.

Heading into election

The forestry industry is a vital component of the province's economy, employing more than 24,000 people, said Doucet.

"We need to ensure it is sustainable."

Premier Brian Gallant and the Liberals are heading into a provincial election scheduled for Sept. 24.

The review included discussions with dozens of groups and individuals, including environmentalists, industry representatives, private woodlot owners and biologists.