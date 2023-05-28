Evacuation orders issued for Saint Andrews as forest fire threatens homes

Evacuation orders for areas of Bocabec, a community near Saint Andrews in southwestern New Brunswick, have been issued as of Sunday evening because of a forest fire.

Saint Andrews Mayor Brad Henderson said emergency crews are going door to door in the affected neighbourhoods as several fire departments are battling a blaze in the seaside resort community.

"Firefighters and air support are on the scene," said Henderson.

Along with Bocabec, Henderson said the neighbourhood of Chamcook, which is within the Municipality of Saint Andrews, is also one of the more affected areas.

Planes have arrived in Chamcook.

The W.C. O'Neill Arena has been opened as an emergency shelter.

There are also around 5,000 N.B. Power customers without power.

In the Charlotte Southwest region, which accounts for more than 3,000 of the customers without power, an N.B. Power spokesperson confirmed that those outages are because of the forest fire, but no N.B. Power infrastructure is believed to have burned.

The spokesperson said a fire in the Minto and Chipman area also caused some outages, but those are expected to be resolved soon.

The rest of the outages, said Couture, are because of high winds.

A burn ban is also in effect for the whole province.