Water bombers have been dispatched as firefighters battle a forest fire covering more than 30 hectares near the eastern New Brunswick town of Bouctouche.

Nick Brown, spokesperson for the Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development, told CBC News in an email Thursday afternoon that six water bombers are on scene.

The fire is about a kilometre away from homes, Brown said.

He noted that a line is being bulldozed around the perimeter of the fire, and homes in the area are not directly threatened.

Water tankers are being transported from Newfoundland and Labrador to assist with tankers at the scene, Brown said.

According to the New Brunswick 511 road conditions map, Route 515 is closed due to fires in the area.