One of biggest fires in province since 1990s still out of control near Blackville

A fire in the Blackville area continues to burn out of control, consuming more than 800 hectares of forest.

The Sabbies River fire has only grown slightly in the past 24 hours, but the estimates of its size grew as smoke cleared and firefighters got a better idea of how much forest it covered.

"On previous days, it was pretty hard to find the edges, there was a lot of smoke and stuff like that," said wildfire prevention officer Roger Collet.

"Yesterday, late in the day, we were able to get a helicopter and get a decent measurement on it."

Collet said at the moment there's no risk to any homes or property.

The fire is turning out to be one of the largest forest fires in recent memory for New Brunswick.

Collet said the size of wildfires in the province tend to be between 100 and 200 hectares on the high end.

"We probably haven't had a fire this size in a good 25 years, probably the mid-'90s the last time we had one that might have been bigger than this," said Collet.

"It hasn't been a real common thing in the last 25 years."

Forty firefighters with two engines, nine tractors and eight air tankers are battling the blaze 18 kilometres south east of Miramichi.

Air quality advisory, no-burn order

The entire province is under a no-burn order.

The smoke from the fire has caused some warnings to be issued by Environment Canada.

An air quality advisory has been issued for the Mirimichi, Stanley, Doaktown and Blackville areas as well as Kent County and Kouchibouguac National Park.

A heat warning has also been issued for the Blackville area, with a chance of rain and thundershowers possible this evening.

Collet said there is humidity and cloud cover, which should help keep the fire from spreading.

Burning conditions are valid from 2 PM May 26th, to 2 PM May 27th.<br><br>All counties are closed for burning. <a href="https://t.co/B5XRmVvwVM">pic.twitter.com/B5XRmVvwVM</a> —@NBForestFires

"It will keep the fire somewhat calm so it might not burn as good, or as quickly as it would have on clear dry days," said Collet.

"The concern we would have is if we have a lightning storm come through, the possibility of lightning with not much rain could ignite another fire."

There are a handful of other forest fires burning in the province listed as being patrolled or under control, and Collet said these aren't cause for concern.

He is asking New Brunswickers to stay out of the woods if possible.

"It just takes away that chance of an accidental fire," said Collet.