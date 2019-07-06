Former N.B. football player named to Canada coaching staff

Former football player Emma Hicks is headed back to represent Canada at the women's world championships but this time she'll be on the sidelines, part of the coaching staff.

Hicks, who is originally from Sussex, N.B., last played for the team in 2013 in the gold-medal game against the United States. A concussion forced her to leave that game early.

Despite her best efforts to train and make it back on the field the following season, her history with multiple concussions stopped Hicks from playing the game again.

"I had kind of a hard time with that because I wanted to be on the field so much still."

Late to the game

Hicks said she got hooked on football late in life. But once she discovered it, she fell hard.

At 22, she moved to Saskatchewan and was looking for a sport to play when she stumbled upon Regina's new women's football club.

"I thought it was boring because they'd play for about six seconds and then take a break and go again," she joked. "As I learned the sport and I found that I actually fell in love with it, I understood it really well, and like, it just suited me."

The sport grew to mean so much to the former linebacker that when she was forced to stop playing, she found another way to stay involved. Hicks made the switch from player to coach following the 2013 world championships.

Since then, she has been coaching various levels of football in Saskatchewan and New Brunswick. She'll be part of the defensive coaching staff at the 2021 World Women's Championships in Finland.

Though the roster isn't finalized yet, Hicks said she's particularly excited to help players who are new to the game, like she was when she played for Canada.

"Some have been a part of this for a long time, some will be brand new. So, it's exciting to be a part of that and to be able to support the athletes through that," she said.

Tough challenge

Hicks and the Canadian team will have their work cut out. In the previous three tournaments, Canada went to the finals but lost to the United States each time.

Women's football programs across the country have expanded in recent years, which Hicks hopes that will help in 2021.

"It takes time to build a program and to catch up with the states. But I think you can start to see that happening," she said.