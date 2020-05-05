Food supply on 'verge of collapse' without foreign workers says N.B. farming groups

New Brunswick farming groups say the province's food supply is on "the verge of collapse" because of the government's refusal to admit temporary foreign workers.

In a joint press conference, the National Farmers Union in New Brunswick, Agricultural Alliance of New Brunswick, and Really Local Harvest said a survey of 18 farms suggest that 2,000 acres will go unplanted this season.

They claim it would result in the loss of $7 million for the industry.

"In order to ensure local food choices at affordable food prices temporary foreign workers must be allowed to come to our province and work seasonally in primary agricultural production," said Lisa Ashworth, president of the Agricultural Alliance of New Brunswick

Ashworth said that neighbouring provinces have already brought in temporary foreign workers without the feared increase in COVID-19 cases.

Province bans TFWs

Back in April, the provincial government banned temporary foreign workers from entering the province as part of their strategy to curb the spread of COVID-19.

This drew concerns from the agriculture, aquaculture and fish processing industries who said they rely on temporary foreign workers to keep their businesses running.

The province said unemployed New Brunwickers and students could do the work instead, but farmers say those workers won't have the training and work ethic of the temporary foreign workers.

Kent Coates, the president of Really Local Harvest, said he found it more difficult to find local workers as his farm grew, so he turned to temporary foreign workers in 2018.

He said the three men he hired from Mexico changed his life.

"They gave me hope that growing food in New Brunswick is possible," said Coates.

Coates said he hoped to bring in workers next Monday to begin their two week quarantine.

He said he's already lost some.

"One of my trained workers came to Canada today, he's working on a farm in a different province," said Coates.

Softening his position?

On Wednesday, Premier Blaine Higgs suggested he would be open to loosening restrictions on some foreign workers after the number of New Brunswickers coming forward to fill those jobs was underwhelming.

"I said I wouldn't let them go without employees and I meant that. I won't," Higgs said during Wednesday's briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic.

"If we don't fill the roster in the next few days … then there will be the decisions made to ensure we meet the needs."

While the province has said temporary workers who came into Canada before April 28 can come to New Brunswick to work, the groups say that's no help as those workers already have jobs.

Coates said he doesn't expect there to be any food shortages in the province as major grocers will still bring food in. But, local products will be harder to find.

He said he won't be growing some labour intensive, low yield produce such as green and yellow beans.