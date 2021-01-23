Recall issued for Clover Leaf sardine fillets

Clover Leaf Seafoods Corp. is recalling its two of its Clover Leaf brand boneless sardine fillets products due to the potential presence of dangerous bacteria.

The recalled products — Sardines Boneless Fillets: Garlic & Chive in Oil and Sardines Boneless Fillets: Smoked Jalapeño in Oil — may permit the growth of Clostridium botulinum, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency says.

The sardines were sold in New Brunswick, Alberta, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario and Quebec, and "possibly national," it says.

If you have these recalled products in your home, they should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Consumers are warned not to eat the product

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

However, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency says not to eat them.

Food contaminated with Clostridium botulinum toxin may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.

The agency says symptoms in adults can include:

Facial paralysis or loss of facial expression.

Unreactive or fixed pupils.

Difficulty swallowing.

Drooping eyelids.

Blurred or double vision.

Difficulty speaking, including slurred speech, and a change in sound of voice, including hoarseness.

Symptoms of foodborne botulism in children can include difficulty swallowing, slurred speech, generalized weakness and paralysis.

Botulism does not cause a fever, but in severe cases of illness, people may die, the agency says.