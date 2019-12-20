1,700 Christmas dinners for families in need
Food box delivery is biggest project of the year for Food Depot Alimentaire
Hundreds of people lined up at the Moncton Coliseum/Agrena Complex on Friday afternoon to deliver food boxes to needy families in the area.
It's part of a project organized by the Food Depot Alimentaire, a non-profit organization that serves food banks, community kitchens and after-school programs in southeastern New Brunswick.
Food Depot president Dale Hicks said it's the biggest annual project by undertaken by the organization on behalf of the community every year. Each food box contains groceries and a turkey for Christmas dinner.
"So there's 1,700 families, that was the target," said Hick. We're almost there financially, I think. As of [Thursday] night we had 1,400 boxes paid for. It's $80 [to fill] a box."
That works out to a cost of about $136,000, with the money and the elbow grease coming from generous New Brunswickers.
Dave and Lorraine MacLeod arrived in their truck, joining a long line of volunteers ready to deliver some Christmas cheer.
"My husband's a truck driver with Armour so he's often away," Lorraine MacLeod said. "This is the first time ever he's been home on the day of the delivery, so we wanted to give the time back to the community.
"There's so many people that need help, and we can do it so we're here like everybody else, which is great."
Vehicles snaked around the parking lot at the Coliseum on Friday as volunteers directed traffic.
About 15 vehicles were let into the building at a time. Boxes were loaded and addresses for the families were handed out.
Volunteer Vince Arsenault said he's more than happy to help out.
"I'm retired so I had a few hours and wanted to help. It's a good cause," said Arsenault.
"It's the first time I've done it so I'll probably have goosebumps, but it's all good."
Dale Hicks says the project is all about the community and he says it's a fulfilling experience for those delivering the boxes.
"There's going to be some tears shed," Hicks said. "Probably from people getting the boxes … [and] from people delivering."
Hicks said the majority of boxes will be delivered on Friday. The remainder will go out on Saturday.
