Food banks call for more discussion of poverty issues on campaign trail

Some of the people who run food banks across the province say more attention should be paid to poverty issues during the provincial election.

Joe Cyr says trying to help low-income earners in Madawaska County is challenge.

Cyr is with the L'Atelier R.A.D.O., which includes a food bank, community kitchen, and provides clothing.

He says funding to his organization has been cut over the last two years, forcing it to implement cost-cutting measures like putting an end to serving meals on Wednesday.

"We had to reduce our boxes, on occasion we don't give the same amount of food to our families because of a lack of funds," he said.

As the provincial election enters its final week, Cyr would like to see more emphasis placed on the issue of poverty and food banks. He says food banks have been taken for granted, and the issue doesn't seem to be a "high priority."

Laurie Stewart agrees it's a struggle.

Stewart is the president of the New Brunswick Association of Food Banks. He says there are 60 food banks in the province serving more than 25,000 people — many of whom are low-income residents who literally can't afford to eat.

"If they get … less than $600 a month, by the time they pay the rent and pay their heat they do not have enough for food," Stewart said. "Those are the people we're dealing with, we're just trying to feed the hungry."

Stewart says food distributed to 23 food banks and two soup kitchens in the province comes through the Food Depot Alimentaire warehouse in Moncton.

He says efforts are underway to expand the warehouse in order to accommodate more food donations.

"The point that I tried to make to the people that are running for office is if we have more space we get more food and ship more food out to the people that need it and that in turn saves the government money." Stewart said.

Stewart says the expansion will cost about $450,000.

He too would like these issues given more prominence in the provincial election campaign.

Party policies

When asked by CBC about their policy on food banks, four of the five parties responded.

The Liberal Party cited its campaign promises to freeze power rates and increase the minimum wage as two factors that would benefit food banks and their clients, but didn't otherwise commit to any increase in funding.

"The grant program for food banks in the province was reviewed in collaboration with the New Brunswick Association of Food Banks, in response to their concerns that the previous program was unequal and not transparent enough," the party said in a written statement. "Every food bank received at least 90 per cent of the funding they requested."

Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs said his party didn't have a specific policy on food banks, but a "deep respect and gratitude" for the work they do.

"Unfortunately when our economy is struggling charities, including food banks, feel the effects. There are typically fewer donations and an increased demand for help," he wrote.

NDP Leader Jennifer McKenzie also cited campaign promises to boost the minimum wage and reduce the cost of childcare as measures that would benefit food bank clients and reduce the pressure on food banks.

"It's imperative that the government takes action to really fight poverty, so that New Brunswickers don't depend on food banks," she wrote.

The Green Party provided a written statement promising to "adequately fund" food banks, but did not provide specifics about funding levels.

"We would also immediately increase social assistance rates and pilot a basic income guarantee, which would help relieve the pressures that food banks face." the party said in its statement.

Cyr says L'Atelier R.A.D.O. helps 600 families a year in Madawaska County and serves 26,000 meals.

He says grants to food banks need to be increased and the role of food banks taken more seriously.

"The majority of our food banks are run by volunteer people and all they want to do is to get food to their clients. They don't have the know it all to go into the computers and fill out all this red tape and then find out at the end that they don't qualify." said Cyr.

"All they want is money so that they can maintain the status quo, serve their clients in the best possible way they can."