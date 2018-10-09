Food bank warehouse bursting at the seams

It's been almost two years since the Food Depot in Moncton started acting as the central warehouse for New Brunswick's 60 food banks.

And operators say they have outgrown their building in the Caledonia Industrial Park.

"We had to put trailers — two containers — out in the parking lot at a cost of $9,000 to us," Food Depot president Dale Hicks told Information Morning Moncton.

At times, the New Brunswick Association of Food Banks has had to rent refrigerated units to put in the parking lot just to hold the overflow food, Hicks said.

"There's times when we've actually had to hold back shipments because we just didn't have anywheres to put them," he said. "So, we're at the point where we really need to expand the building in order to work efficiently there."

Laurie Stewart, president of the association, said donations are increasing, which is a good thing because food banks need the food.

Everyone would rather not see food banks growing, but in the meantime 25,000 to 27,000 New Brunswickers are coming to members of his organization for help.

"We're just feeding hungry people," Stewart said.

Hicks said a lot of companies are donating food and it's getting shipped to Moncton for free, courtesy of CN.

Some of it also goes to breakfast programs at 21 schools in southeast New Brunswick.

In total, he said the depot received about 750,000 pounds of food in 2017, or 340,000 kilograms, worth about $1.8 million.

This year, the food freight moving through the depot is on track to more than double, he said, to 1,640,000 pounds, or nearly 750,000 kilograms, valued at more than $4 million.

Hoping for federal money

"That's a shame if we have to say no to free food because we have no where to put it for the people that are hungry," said Stewart.

The Food Depot got $150,000 from the provincial government last spring to put toward a $500,000 expansion project, but Hicks said there's no federal program to match the funds.

"There are programs for teaching kitchens or to eradicate the situation of people coming to the food bank, but not for a capital project like that," he said.

"It boggles my mind they can't find $150,000 somewhere."

Short shrift from politicians

Stewart said he was disappointed the issue wasn't addressed during the provincial election campaign.

"The part that I find hard to swallow is before the election there was all kinds of money. … You know, four million for a wharf in Shediac, there was a million dollars for a ball field here and soccer fields there and things all over the province. And, you know, they were important too. But it just seemed like we weren't high enough up the ladder to get a good photo op."

The Food Depot has had to rent storage containers outside its warehouse in Moncton to hold all of the food it handles for 60 New Brunswick food banks. (Submitted by The Food Depot)

The Food Depot's new plan is to try to get another $100,000 from the province and have the remaining $250,000 for the project skimmed from provincial grants to the food banks.

"We're talking about four per cent — four per cent of these grants that they put out over a four-year period would solve the problem, if the government will match it," Hicks said. "So I think the government has to step up. I think the food banks have to put some skin in the game in a small way.

"Like, we would lose four per cent off of our grant, which is, I think, $60,000. But it's a small price to pay when you're bringing in $4 million worth of food to be shared around the 60 food banks."

Hicks is hoping to meet with someone from the Department of Social Development soon to have a solution in place before the end of construction season and the beginning of the Christmas giving season, when donations from individuals ramp up.

"Last year you couldn't fit a bottle of water in that place. … We're trying to get something done here in the next few weeks," he said.