Food bank use on the rise across the province

More people across the province are turning to food banks for help over the holidays.

This year, more than 2,300 families will be looking to District 3 food banks to put a meal on the table.

"The dynamics of that particular community is impacted by the cost of food and housing and the upward swing in cost of living," said Elizabeth Crawford Thurber, who works out of the Oromocto Food Bank.

"That impacts everyone."

Crawford Thurber said the food bank saw an increase of about 100 people each month relying on the food bank. This year, there is an additional 100 people each month.

The food bank in Minto is facing a similar struggle.

'A sad state of affairs'

Brenda Belliveau, co-ordinator of the Minto Community Resource Centre, said the community is in a "sad state of affairs" because of the number of jobs that have been lost in the area.

RPS Composites, formerly known as Maritime Fibreglass, closed in 2017.

With the closure of NB Coal in 2009, the village with coal-mining roots lost its last mining jobs, and its economy lost millions of dollars. Nearly 100 jobs were axed.

Less than three months later, NB Power pulled the plug on the coal-fired generating station on Grand Lake, which sat empty and unused for two years until it was demolished in 2012.

As a result, more people have become dependant on the food bank.

"It's a lot of getting past the pride of, you always looked after your own home, your own family … and now you have to reach out to somebody in your community," said Belliveau.

She said many people who use the food bank are people in the community who had been working for more than 30 years.

'Where do they go?'

"After they use their savings and they use their unemployments, where do they go?" he said.

And many of them can't afford to pay for their homes or for rent.

Belliveau said it can be heartbreaking.

"You see a mother that comes in and says, 'I'm sorry I can't do it. I don't know what to do. I don't know where to turn and I don't want to lose my kids.'"

Although there has been an increase in users, Belliveau is trying to remain hopeful.

"When somebody's in trouble we all rally together to make sure that person gets help."