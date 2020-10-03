CFIA tightens restrictions on romaine lettuce imports
Importers will have to prove lettuce doesn't come from Salinas Valley, or that it is free of E. coli
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is instituting stronger restrictions around the import of romaine lettuce.
Starting Wednesday, importers will have to prove that their product does not come from California's Salinas Valley, or prove their lettuce has "below-detectable" levels of E. coli in laboratory testing.
This comes after several outbreaks of E. coli have been linked to farms in the area, the last in late 2019.
"Food safety investigations by Canadian and U.S. authorities identified the Salinas Valley growing region as a recurring source of the outbreaks," the agency said in a statement posted to its website.
"To mitigate risk in the event of another outbreak this fall, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is implementing temporary import measures aimed at preventing contaminated food from entering the marketplace."
There are numerous ways leafy vegetables can become contaminated with E. coli, including being grown in improperly composted manure.
The new restrictions will apply both to romaine lettuce and mixed salad products that contain romaine lettuce.
The restrictions will be in force until Dec. 31.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.