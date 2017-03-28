Former Bacchus president convicted of daylight shooting to be released

A former Bacchus Motorcycle Club Saint John president who shot and killed a man in broad daylight will soon be released from prison on statutory release.

But Correctional Service Canada remains concerned about Matthew Thomas Foley's association with Bacchus.

The New Brunswick-founded outlaw motorcycle gang, which has chapters in Atlantic Canada and Ontario, has been fundraising for Foley's upcoming statutory release.

The CSC's security intelligence department has "suspicions of you having ongoing 'gang mentality' and possible ties to old associates," an April 1 Parole Board of Canada decision says.

"While noting that you have completed core programming, CSC expressed its belief that the impact of said programming may be superficial given your continued ties with your formal criminal peer group who have held fundraisers for you in anticipation of your release."

Foley has been serving a 10-year prison sentence for manslaughter after he gunned down 31-year-old Michael Thomas Schimpf in the middle of Pitt Street outside the former Bacchus Saint John clubhouse in July 2012.

Foley was in a dispute with Schimpf, who accused him of throwing rocks at his tattoo shop.

Police investigated the shooting of Michael Thomas Schimpf near the former Bacchus Saint John clubhouse on Pitt Street in 2012. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

After reporting the first incident to police, Foley obtained "an illegal untraceable gun and ammunition" when Schimpf returned to his shop a second time.

On the day of Schimpf's death, the two exchanged words on Pitt Street. Foley told the parole board he opened fire after he saw Schimpf reaching around his back for what he believed was a weapon.

Foley fired six to eight times before tossing the gun in the water and fleeing.

"You claim that you intended to scare the victim and were aiming at his legs; however, [it was] later discovered that you did strike and kill the victim on the scene," parole board records say.

Must avoid certain places, people

By law, offenders who have served two-thirds of their sentences must be released on statutory release to serve the remainder of their sentences in the community. Statutory release is mandatory and is not the same as parole.

Foley was eligible for statutory release on April 15, but the parole board could not confirm his actual release date.

Offenders on statutory release must report to a parole officer on a regular basis and can be returned to prison "if they are believed to present an undue risk to the public," CSC says.

The parole board can also impose special conditions on the person's release, which it did in Foley's case.

This sign used to be posted on the old Bacchus Saint John clubhouse on Pitt Street. (CBC)

That includes staying at least 50 metres away from "any location known to be affiliated with any security threat group/outlaw motorcycle gang" and not associating with anyone "you know or have reason to believe is involved in criminal activity."

He also must follow a curfew of 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., except for work-related reasons and with permission from his parole supervisor, since Bacchus is "known to be active at night."

CSC wanted Foley to be monitored electronically to make sure he stays away from locations linked to motorcycle clubs, but the parole board dismissed the restriction as unnecessary.

Foley was briefly thrown out of Bacchus for violating the rule against talking to police, something he did when he called to report Schimpf throwing rocks at his tattoo shop.

But he later received a personal call from the club's national president, who reinstated him, parole board records say.

Gains 'negated' by association with Bacchus

Now in his late 50s, Foley has been assessed as a "moderate risk" for general recidivism, parole board records show. He's been working in the prison's metal shop and has obtained several welding certifications.

While he's completed programming and appears to be engaged in his correctional plan, the board said any gains are "negated" by his "continued association and adherence to the criminal values" of Bacchus.

Bacchus Motorcycle Club moved out of the Pitt Street location, near where Foley killed Schimpf, in 2012. (Connell Smith/CBC)

"You report wanting to distance yourself from your club; however, you would like to remain a member without getting involved in criminality," the board wrote.

"CSC advises that this concerns them given the club's reputation for being involved in the criminal sub-culture."

Because of his association with Bacchus, and the nature of his crime, the board believes Foley adopts "violence to settle conflicts."

Schimpf's family feels 'enormous loss'

Foley must live in a residence approved by CSC, such as a private home or a community correctional centre, until the end of his sentence. The parole board typically does not reveal the location where the offender will be living.

Foley proposed moving in with a close family member who is supportive, but that person won't be able to accommodate him in time because renovations to Foley's living quarters were delayed by a flood.

Foley's alternative plan is to live in a family member's home in another unnamed province.

If he has to live in a community facility, Foley asked to be released to a facility "in an area away from the victim's friends and family."

The parole board cited a victim impact statement from Schimpf's family, dated Feb. 18, 2019, that described "the enormous loss they feel as a result of [Foley's] actions."

Last spring, the parole board denied Foley's request for day parole because of his "active association" with Bacchus.

At the time, he told the parole board he wanted to move to an unspecified city in Central Canada, where he planned to dissociate from Bacchus on his own terms.

But police in the unnamed city "expressed concerns" that Bacchus is rumoured to be establishing itself there and would be competing with other motorcycle clubs for turf, parole board records show.