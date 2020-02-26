After 40 years, Edmundston's festival La Foire Brayonne comes to an end
'We came to the conclusion that it would be best if we just took a step back, took a break,' says organizer
A popular annual summer festival in Edmundston is cancelled indefinitely, organizers say.
Edmundston's La Foire Brayonne, typically held in August around New Brunswick Day, has been cancelled for 2020 after organizers spent a year trying to figure out how to modernize and maintain it with few volunteers.
Carole Martin, president of the 2019 organizing committee, said the festival is dated and "breathless."
"Times have changed," Martin said. "We as people have changed, so unfortunately the Foire Brayonne needs to change as well."
The festival found itself without a board of directors and lacking money to continue operating in 2018. In January 2019, a new committee was formed to save it.
Until a couple weeks ago, the festival was still scheduled to go ahead. But after a meeting between the City of Edmundston and the organizing committee, it was decided La Foire Brayonne should be cancelled indefinitely.
"We came to the conclusion that it would be best if we just took a step back, took a break," Martin said.
'Heart-wrenching' decision
La Foire Brayonne is a music and cultural event that's considered one of the biggest French festivals in Canada, outside of Quebec.
Martin worked for the festival as a teenager and said making the decision to cancel it this year was one of the hardest of her life.
"It's heart wrenching, quite honestly," she said.
"I think I speak, not only for me, but for all of us that were around the table."
It's possible the festival could return under a different name with a new market and ideas.
"I'd love to say that [it would return] for 2021, but I think we should really take the time that's needed so that if something else arrives from the ashes, it can live on for the next 50, 60 years."
With files from Shift
