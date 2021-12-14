Snowy owls arriving in large numbers in New Brunswick as winter approaches
Naturalist says more owls coming south seeking good hunting areas after a bumper year for chicks
New Brunswick is getting more Arctic visitors than normal this winter, and it appears a population explosion is behind the increase.
People are sighting more snowy owls than normal so far this year.
It's not uncommon for the birds to travel this far south in winter, but a sighting is still unusual.
Naturalist and birder Jim Wilson said a good year for the birds up north last year has forced many further south this year.
He said the females tend to lay more eggs when food is plentiful, as it was last year.
But now there are more owls looking for food, which drives some of the birds further south.
"They're starting to come down instinctively looking for food, maybe even down as far as our latitude," said Wilson.
"That seems to be what is definitely happening this early winter."
Flying for feasts
Wilson said this pattern is cyclical and the province can count on seeing more snowy owls every few years.
He said they tend to stay along the coast when they travel to New Brunswick.
Some owls arrive in the province worse for wear from their journey.
He said the trip can leave the birds emaciated, hungry and too weak to hunt for themselves.
And then there's the culture shock.
"They're in a completely different environment down here," said Wilson
"The tundra is treeless … They seek out open areas, but there's traffic here and there's also predators, there's wires. There's all kinds of obstacles they can hit."
If you do see one, Wilson said the first to do is to check to see if the bird is OK.
Wilson said snowy owls will generally fly away if approached by humans, so if it doesn't, it may indicate something is wrong with the bird.
In that case, informing the authorities is the right move.
"Snowy owls and all other raptors are protected by New Brunswick law as protected birds," said Wilson.
"If you've got one that seems unwell or unusually tame, the first thing I would do is call the nearest Department of Natural Resources branch and try to get a hold of someone there."
With files from Information Morning Saint John
