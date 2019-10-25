Flu vaccine now available in New Brunswick

The flu vaccine is now available in New Brunswick, the Department of Health announced on Friday.

The province received its vaccine supply a few weeks later than usual this year, but doses are being distributed to health-care providers.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, is encouraging people to get the flu shot.

"Immunization is the single most effective way of reducing the impact of seasonal influenza, especially for those most at risk of complications, such as seniors and those with medical conditions," she said in a statement.

"The flu should not be underestimated as it leads to hospitalizations and deaths every year."

During the 2018-19 influenza season, there were about 3,008 laboratory-confirmed cases, including 619 hospitalizations, 106 of them in intensive care units, and 36 deaths, according to the department.

While most people will fully recover from the flu within 10 days, it poses serious health risks to the elderly, the very young, and those with weakened immune systems or other chronic health conditions.

The vaccine is free for many people in New Brunswick, including:

Adults and children with chronic health conditions, such as cancer, cardiac or pulmonary disorders and diabetes.

People who live in nursing homes or other chronic care facilities.

People aged 65 and older.

Children between the ages of six months and 18 years.

Pregnant women.

Indigenous people.

Household contacts who could transmit the flu to those at high risk of complications, including children under the age of five.

The delivery delay is partly a consequence of a slow decision last winter by the World Health Organization, Dr. Joanne Langley, head of infectious diseases at the IWK Hospital in Halifax, and associate director of the evaluation unit at the Canadian Centre for Vaccinology, has said.

The WHO normally decides in February which four strains to include in the shots. But the decision was put off until March in hopes of having a closer match with the rapidly mutating and hard-to-predict virus.

About 280,000 doses of flu vaccine are distributed in New Brunswick each year.