'Very different' flu season ahead for New Brunswick, says microbiologist

The upcoming flu season is likely to be "very different" and possibly more serious than the one before, according to a microbiologist with the Vitalité Health Network.

Dr. Gabriel Girouard said last season's vaccine was particularly effective in preventing the principal strain, H1N1, but he said H3N2 is expected to be the predominant subtype of the influenza virus this time around.

He said that's according to indications from southern hemisphere countries, such as Australia, which Canada looks to for help forecasting what's to come. Australia was hit hard and early this flu season, and H3N2 was the dominant strain.

That can create problems for vaccine efficacy. The available shot is a quadrivalent vaccine, meaning it seeks to immunize against four different strains. In this case, Girouard said, it's H1N1, H3N2 and two influenza B strains.

He said the vaccine isn't as effective in preventing H3N2 compared to H1N1.

"There's a lot of vaccine failure that we can expect, so it could be not a good year for the vaccine in that sense," Girouard told Information Morning Moncton.

But a flu shot remains the best method to protect yourself and others, he said.

Girouard said that despite the effectiveness of the vaccine in an H1N1-dominated season, there were still many cases.

"Unfortunately, a lot of people were soft on vaccines and had not taken the vaccine," he said.

The "wave" hit during the holidays, and "a lot of young people contracted H1N1."

During the 2018-19 influenza season, there were about 3,008 laboratory-confirmed cases, including 619 hospitalizations, 106 of them in intensive care units, and 36 deaths, according to the provincial Department of Health.

"Immunization is the single most effective way of reducing the impact of seasonal influenza, especially for those most at risk of complications, such as seniors and those with medical conditions," Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said in a recent statement.

"The flu should not be underestimated as it leads to hospitalizations and deaths every year."

The province's vaccine supply was delayed a few weeks this year, but the shots are now being distributed by health-care providers.

About 280,000 doses of flu vaccine are distributed in New Brunswick each year.

The vaccine is free for many people in New Brunswick, including:

Adults and children with chronic health conditions, such as cancer, cardiac or pulmonary disorders and diabetes.

People who live in nursing homes or other chronic care facilities.

People aged 65 and older.

Children between the ages of six months and 18 years.

Pregnant women.

Indigenous people.

Household contacts who could transmit the flu to those at high risk of complications, including children under the age of five.

But Girouard and Russell encouraged everyone else to get vaccinated, too.