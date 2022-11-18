N.B.'s top doctor to update media on triple threat of respiratory illnesses
Dr. Yves Léger will provide update on the flu, RSV and COVID-19, along with Horizon and Vitalité officials
New Brunswick's acting chief medical officer of health will update reporters Tuesday on the triple threat of respiratory viruses spreading across the province, overwhelming emergency departments and forcing some classes to be cancelled.
Dr. Yves Léger is scheduled to hold a media availability via Zoom at 1 p.m., along with Greg Doiron, vice-president of clinical operations for the Horizon Health Network, and Sharon Smyth-Okana, vice-president of clinical services for the Vitalité Health Network.
Members of the public will not be able to view the event.
It was scheduled with little notice to the media.
The event comes after repeated calls from the opposition for a public update on the state of health care, and what people can do to protect themselves and their families in advance of holiday gatherings.
It's been months since Public Health held a public update.
Léger did hold a media availability on Nov. 18, after Liberal health critic Rob McKee, the leader of the Official Opposition, alleged he was "being muzzled" by the Higgs government.
At that time, Léger urged New Brunswickers to help change "worrisome" course of the flu, respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, and COVID-19, by taking protective measures, such as wearing a mask indoors, limiting social contacts and staying home when ill.
