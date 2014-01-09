New Brunswick reports first flu case of the season

One case of the flu has been reported in the first five weeks of the 2022-23 season in New Brunswick, according to Public Health.

The case of influenza A virus was reported in the Moncton region, Zone 1, between Aug. 28 and Oct. 1.

"There has been limited influenza activity in recent weeks," said Health Department spokesperson Adam Bowie, "though we are now heading into what has traditionally been flu season in New Brunswick, and we expect those numbers to increase in the days ahead."

It's not uncommon to see "a few" cases this time of year, he said in an emailed statement.

The consultation rate for influenza-like illnesses was within the expected levels for this time of year for the first, fourth and fifth weeks of the season, at zero per 1,000 patient visits. It was higher than expected for the second and third weeks, at 15 and 16.8 per cent, respectively,

No new influenza-related hospitalizations or deaths have been reported.

No new influenza-like illness outbreaks have been reported in nursing homes or hospitals, but at least three have been reported in schools — one in the Moncton region, Zone 1, and two in the Saint John region, Zone 2.

Number of influenza outbreaks in nursing homes, hospitals and 'other,' (illustrated in yellow) and schools (illustrated in red) reported to Public Health in New Brunswick, by report week, in the 2022-23 season, compared to the average reported between 2004-05 and 2021-22, illustrated in green and purple, respectively. (Government of New Brunswick)

The number of school outbreaks of influenza-like illness should be interpreted with caution, the report advises, because of the "ongoing circulation of COVID-19, since distinction between influenza-like-illness and COVID-like illness is not always evident."

No cases this time last year

Bowie said Public Health is continually monitoring the spread of communicable diseases, particularly COVID-19 and influenza.

Dr. Yves Léger, acting chief medical officer of health, has repeatedly advised that increased influenza activity is expected in the coming months, following two years of relatively low numbers.

With fewer people opting to get a flu vaccine because of a lull in influenza cases, and the end last spring of COVID-19 protective measures, such as masking and physical distancing, more people are at a heightened risk of getting the flu, according to experts.

Normally, the flu season really starts to "take off" in January, Léger has said. But New Brunswick has already seen an unusual resurgence of the flu, with about 400 cases documented over the summer.

A total of 442 cases were reported during the 2021-22 season, which ended Aug. 27.

No cases were reported during the first five weeks of that season, the influenza surveillance website shows.

41% of national cases in youth

Across Canada, influenza activity is "low and remains at interseasonal levels," the provincial report says.

A total of 254 laboratory detections (235 influenza A and 19 influenza B) were reported between Aug. 28 and Oct. 1.

Among those with detailed age information, 41 per cent were in children and teenagers.

During the 2021-22 season in New Brunswick, children and youth aged 19 or younger accounted for about 58 per cent of the positive flu detections.

Nationally, the FluWatch system is reporting fever and cough this season as "trending upwards" since the first week.

Fears of 'vaccine fatigue'

The province launched its flu immunization campaign Oct. 11.

"Because influenza can lead to serious outcomes for some citizens, particularly those who are immunocompromised, who have chronic illnesses, or who belong to our oldest age demographics, Public Health recommends that everyone aged six months or older get their flu shot to protect themselves, their families and their neighbours," said Bowie.

It is available for free at several pharmacies, as well as through primary care providers.

Some pharmacies want people to use the province's central appointment scheduler, either online or by calling 1-833-437-1424, said Jake Reid, executive director of the New Brunswick Pharmacists' Association.

Although people were used to being able get walk-in appointments in previous years, pharmacies are busier now, administering COVID-19 vaccines and providing additional services, he said. Pharmacies want to ensure they have the enough staff and inventory in place.

Free flu shots for the 2022-23 season have been available in New Brunswick to people aged six months and older since Oct. 11. (The Canadian Press)

A total of 12,334 doses have been administered, as of Oct. 17.

"That total is less than the number of people who'd have received one at this same point last year, however, the province just launched its influenza vaccine campaign last week, and we're hopeful those numbers will increase in the coming weeks," said Bowie. He did not provide last year's figure.

Pharmacists and other health-care professionals are worried about "vaccine fatigue," Reid said. "We know that there is," he said, pointing to decreasing COVID-19 vaccination rates with each subsequent dose.

Both the flu shot and keeping up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are important, he said.

The majority of the flu shots administered to date have been given to people aged 65 or older, he said. A higher dose is offered to this age group.

The Fredericton region, Zone 3, has seen the biggest uptake, with more than 4,000 doses administered, followed by the Moncton region, Zone 1, with more than 3,700 doses, and the Saint John region, Zone 2, with 2,400 doses.

More than 900 doses have been administered in the Bathurst area, Zone 6, more than 400 in the Miramichi area, Zone 7, and more than 200 in the Edmundston region, Zone 4, and Campbellton region, Zone 5.

Out-of-province students can get their flu shots through student health services at their respective post-secondary institutions. New residents and non-residents without a medicare card can get flu shots free of charge from a pharmacist.

It can take up to two weeks before the vaccine provides protection against the flu.

"The best way to reduce the risks associated with influenza is to get the flu shot and to practise healthy habits," said Bowie.

"If you're sick, stay home until you feel better. Cover your coughs and sneezes with the inside of your elbow or with a tissue. Wash your hands with soap and running water after coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose, and definitely before touching other people or objects."

If people visit their doctor or nurse .practitioner, they should wear a mask and ask if they can wait somewhere away from other people.

The red line illustrates the per cent of positive flu tests in New Brunswick between Aug. 29, 2021 and Aug. 27, 2022, while the blue line illustrates the per cent of positive flu tests in previous non-pandemic seasons. (Government of New Brunswick)

All but one of the 442 cases of flu reported in New Brunswick in 2021-22 was Type A.

The regional breakdown:

Moncton region, Zone 1, 239.

Saint John region, Zone 2, 71.

Fredericton region, Zone 3, 88.

Edmundston region, Zone 4, 14.

Campbellton region, Zone 5, eight.

Bathurst region, Zone 6, 18.

Miramichi region, Zone 7, three.

The single reported Type B case was in the Fredericton region.

Ninety-two people were hospitalized and five died.

In 2020-21, only one flu case was reported in New Brunswick, with no hospitalizations or deaths.

By comparison, in 2019-20, at the beginning of the pandemic, there were 2,351 cases provincewide. And in 2018-19, pre-pandemic, 3,008.