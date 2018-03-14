Flu kills 9 in New Brunswick, hospitalizes 120 since October

Nine New Brunswickers died from the flu in the past two months and 120 have been hospitalized, new figures released by Public Health show.

That's more than the five deaths and 92 hospitalizations reported all last season.

No information about the individuals, such as their age or vaccination status, is provided in the weekly influenza reports.

The province has also already surpassed the 2021-22 seasonal total for lab-confirmed cases of the flu at 462, compared to 442, according to the reports.

Nearly half of those cases — 229 — were reported in one week, between Nov. 13 to Nov. 19, the latest figures available.

The number of flu-related hospitalizations across New Brunswick by week so far this season are illustrated in purple and ICU admissions in yellow, compared to the hospitalizations in 2021-22 in red and ICU admissions in green. (Government of New Brunswick)

Five people died and 36 were hospitalized that week, referred to as week 46 of the 2022-23 season.

The Department of Health did not respond Monday to a request for comment.

Last month, Dr. Yves Léger, acting chief medical officer of health, said an early increase in the flu, and a large number of children falling ill to respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, combined with the continuing COVID-19 pandemic is "worrisome."

Normally, the flu season doesn't really start to "take off" until January.

Léger urged people to help change the course of how the triple threat of respiratory viruses unfolds by getting "back to basics," such as masking in indoor public places and staying home when sick.

The number of influenza outbreaks in nursing homes and hospitals by week this season is illustrated in yellow, compared to the average number in previous non-pandemic seasons (2004-05 to 2021-22) illustrated in green, while influenza-like outbreaks in schools this season are illustrated in orange, compared to the previous average, illustrated in purple. (Government of New Brunswick)

Three nursing homes in the Saint John region, Zone 2, were hit with new lab-confirmed outbreaks during week 46, the report shows, and 22 schools were hit with influenza-like illness outbreaks — nine in the Fredericton region, Zone 3, seven in the Moncton region, Zone 1, two in the Bathurst region, Zone 6, and four in the Saint John region, Zone 2.

The outbreaks in schools could also be due to COVID-19 and should be "interpreted with caution," the report notes. They are based on absenteeism rates of greater than 10 per cent because of influenza-like symptoms and the "distinction between influenza-like-illness and COVID-like illness is not always evident," it says.

The medical consultation rate for influenza-like illnesses was 63.8 per 1,000 patients, up from 45 the week before, "above the expected levels for this time of year," the report says.

Steep increase across Canada

At the national level, influenza activity continued to "increase steeply," including among youth, according to the report.

"Most surveillance indicators are increasing, and all are above expected levels typical of this time of year."

In week 46, a total of 5,891 laboratory detections (5,876 influenza A and 15 influenza B) were reported across Canada.

Among the detections with detailed age information, 49 per cent were in children and teenagers.

Of the 5,891 lab-confirmed cases of the flu reported across Canada between Nov. 13 and Nov. 19, where age was included, nearly half were among youth under age 19, according to New Brunswick's weekly influenza surveillance report. (George Rudy/Shutterstock)

The Public Health Agency of Canada declared a national influenza epidemic on Nov. 14.

Seasonal influenza can pose serious health risks to the elderly, the very young, and those with weakened immune systems or other chronic health conditions, Department of Health officials have said.

As of last month, about 43,000 fewer New Brunswickers had gotten their flu shot, compared to the same time last year, despite warnings about a more severe season, following the lifting of COVID-19 measures.

A total of 66,488 influenza vaccines had been administered, as of Nov. 3, down from roughly 110,090.

The free flu shot is recommended for all New Brunswickers aged six months and older, with a higher dose available for those 65 or older.

Of the 229 positive flu cases reported in New Brunswick between Nov. 13 and Nov. 19, 11 were influenza A(H3) viruses and 218 were influenza A (unsubtyped).

The regional breakdown includes:

Moncton region, Zone 1 — 52.

Saint John region, Zone 2 — 78.

Fredericton region, Zone 3 — 61.

Edmundston region, Zone 4 — five.

Campbellton region, Zone 5 — seven.

Bathurst region, Zone 6 — two.

Miramchi region, Zone 7 — 24.

Of the province's 462 positive flu cases since the season began Aug. 28 — 46 were influenza A(H3) viruses, 415 were influenza A (unsubtyped) and one was influenza B.

Since the beginning of the season, there have been eight influenza outbreaks in nursing homes, and 40 influenza-like outbreaks in schools.

During the 2020-21 season, when COVID-19 protective measures were in place, New Brunswick recorded no flu deaths or hospitalizations and only one confirmed case.

During 2019-20, the province recorded 14 flu deaths, 266 hospitalizations and 2,351 cases.