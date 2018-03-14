Flu kills 9 in New Brunswick, hospitalizes 120 since October
Lab-confirmed cases have already surpassed 2021-22 seasonal total
Nine New Brunswickers died from the flu in the past two months and 120 have been hospitalized, new figures released by Public Health show.
That's more than the five deaths and 92 hospitalizations reported all last season.
No information about the individuals, such as their age or vaccination status, is provided in the weekly influenza reports.
The province has also already surpassed the 2021-22 seasonal total for lab-confirmed cases of the flu at 462, compared to 442, according to the reports.
Nearly half of those cases — 229 — were reported in one week, between Nov. 13 to Nov. 19, the latest figures available.
Five people died and 36 were hospitalized that week, referred to as week 46 of the 2022-23 season.
The Department of Health did not respond Monday to a request for comment.
Last month, Dr. Yves Léger, acting chief medical officer of health, said an early increase in the flu, and a large number of children falling ill to respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, combined with the continuing COVID-19 pandemic is "worrisome."
Normally, the flu season doesn't really start to "take off" until January.
Léger urged people to help change the course of how the triple threat of respiratory viruses unfolds by getting "back to basics," such as masking in indoor public places and staying home when sick.
Three nursing homes in the Saint John region, Zone 2, were hit with new lab-confirmed outbreaks during week 46, the report shows, and 22 schools were hit with influenza-like illness outbreaks — nine in the Fredericton region, Zone 3, seven in the Moncton region, Zone 1, two in the Bathurst region, Zone 6, and four in the Saint John region, Zone 2.
The outbreaks in schools could also be due to COVID-19 and should be "interpreted with caution," the report notes. They are based on absenteeism rates of greater than 10 per cent because of influenza-like symptoms and the "distinction between influenza-like-illness and COVID-like illness is not always evident," it says.
The medical consultation rate for influenza-like illnesses was 63.8 per 1,000 patients, up from 45 the week before, "above the expected levels for this time of year," the report says.
Steep increase across Canada
At the national level, influenza activity continued to "increase steeply," including among youth, according to the report.
"Most surveillance indicators are increasing, and all are above expected levels typical of this time of year."
In week 46, a total of 5,891 laboratory detections (5,876 influenza A and 15 influenza B) were reported across Canada.
Among the detections with detailed age information, 49 per cent were in children and teenagers.
The Public Health Agency of Canada declared a national influenza epidemic on Nov. 14.
Seasonal influenza can pose serious health risks to the elderly, the very young, and those with weakened immune systems or other chronic health conditions, Department of Health officials have said.
As of last month, about 43,000 fewer New Brunswickers had gotten their flu shot, compared to the same time last year, despite warnings about a more severe season, following the lifting of COVID-19 measures.
A total of 66,488 influenza vaccines had been administered, as of Nov. 3, down from roughly 110,090.
The free flu shot is recommended for all New Brunswickers aged six months and older, with a higher dose available for those 65 or older.
Of the 229 positive flu cases reported in New Brunswick between Nov. 13 and Nov. 19, 11 were influenza A(H3) viruses and 218 were influenza A (unsubtyped).
The regional breakdown includes:
- Moncton region, Zone 1 — 52.
- Saint John region, Zone 2 — 78.
- Fredericton region, Zone 3 — 61.
- Edmundston region, Zone 4 — five.
- Campbellton region, Zone 5 — seven.
- Bathurst region, Zone 6 — two.
- Miramchi region, Zone 7 — 24.
Of the province's 462 positive flu cases since the season began Aug. 28 — 46 were influenza A(H3) viruses, 415 were influenza A (unsubtyped) and one was influenza B.
Since the beginning of the season, there have been eight influenza outbreaks in nursing homes, and 40 influenza-like outbreaks in schools.
During the 2020-21 season, when COVID-19 protective measures were in place, New Brunswick recorded no flu deaths or hospitalizations and only one confirmed case.
During 2019-20, the province recorded 14 flu deaths, 266 hospitalizations and 2,351 cases.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?