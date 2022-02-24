Fundy Trail's iconic Flowerpot Rock tumbles in winter storm

The Bay of Fundy has lost another popular rock formation.

A storm last week pounded the area with 90 km/h winds and heavy rain, toppling Flowerpot Rock on the New Brunswick coast and leaving it in two pieces.

The narrow stack of rock rising from a beach marks where the coastline ran millions of years ago.

Dubbed Flowerpot Rock because of the trees growing on top of it, the attraction was like an echo of Hopewell Rocks, farther northeast on the Bay of Fundy.

A photograph of the flower pot as it appears today at low tide, with the top now lying in the foreground. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

"I'm very disappointed to see that one of our key features in the park just fell over," said James Donald, the president of the Fundy Trail Development Authority Inc.

"It stood out from the coast. It's very photogenic. ... That was a unique part of the coast."

The Fundy Trail Parkway had built lookouts and a trail leading to Flowerpot Rock, visited by hikers and nature lovers every year.

The rock formation, called a sea stack, is along the Fundy Trail Parkway, 24 kilometres from St. Martins. Hopewell Rocks, which recently lost one of its own flowerpots to erosion, is a similar formation.

James Donald, the president of the Fundy Trail Development Authority Inc., remembers hiking to the Flowerpot Rock to photograph it at night. (James Donald/Fundy Trail Parkway)

The formation itself is a result of years of natural erosion, where waves washed away every grain of sand, leaving behind a pillar of compressed sand. The narrowest part of the stack marks the highest point of the tide.

Over the years, the stack reached a point where the narrowest part was too narrow to support the tree-covered top.

"Sea stacks help to show where the coastline used to be," Donald said. "They serve as excellent reminders of the erosional power of the ocean, especially when we're home to the world's highest tides.

"Eventually, the base of each rock will erode, and they will collapse into the ocean."

Donald said this is a natural result of the coming and going of the tide, but climate change has brought more frequent storms and rising sea levels and accelerated the erosion.

The Fundy Trail Parkway is closed and will open for the season on May 20. There is no public access during

the off-season.