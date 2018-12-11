Order of Moncton inductee Flora Dell became activist in Grade 3

Receiving awards and honours is nothing new to Flora Dell.

The Moncton woman is a member of the Order of Canada and the Order of New Brunswick and has been awarded the Queen's Jubilee Medal, to name a few.

Now Dell is going to be inducted into the Order of Moncton.

Sitting in her sun-drenched apartment, Dell said this honour is closest to her heart.

"I've worked a lot as a volunteer federally and nationally and internationally and I always felt badly because I was doing a lot of things and helping, but it wasn't really at home," she said.

"And I decided I have got to turn my efforts where I'll be working on behalf of people where I am, so I think this is why it means a lot to me."

Helped change Moncton area

Dell has made a mark on Moncton, sitting on dozens of local community boards and paving the way to improve the lives of seniors through her work on the Mayor's Seniors Advisory Committee, the development of the Seniors' Information Centre and the establishment of Moncton's Senior-Friendly Business Program.

"You know, we're quite an amazing generation of older people because we want to be out, we want to be doing, and we want to be part of the community and being part of the community is very important," Dell said.

She has worked in several organizations at the provincial and national levels and is a longtime advocate for French as a second language.

She was also the first woman to be elected as councillor in Riverview.

1st cause was for crossing guards

Dell credits her long list of accomplishments to supportive friends and family and her canine companion, Jade. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

Dell traced her need to get involved back to when she was a Grade 3 student, and another child was nearly hit by a car. At the time there were no crossing guards.

"I thought that was terrible, so I tried to get some crossing guards and nobody would listen to me. It wasn't a thing that they did in that time, so I organized a junior Red Cross."

I think I'll feel a pitter-patter of my heart and I'll feel very proud and very humble. - Flora Dell, Order of Moncton recipient

The powers that be realized the issue was important, and crossing guards were introduced, she said.

Her proudest moment was also her most eye-opening.

Dell worked with the Canadian Hunger Foundation and said it was "a jolt" to see malnourished children in Africa with no access to water. Bringing clean water to a community saved the lives of babies, an accomplishment she's always treasured.

Dell said staying involved in important causes has kept her engaged.

"It makes your life interesting and you work with wonderful people, like-minded people, who all hope to make things better."

Always a team effort

But she's quick to point out that she's not alone in all she's accomplished.

"It's never me, it's everybody," she said. "I mean, you never work in solitary."

She also credits a good support system for her long list of contributions.

"I really enjoy life, I enjoy my family, I have a wonderful family and I enjoy my doggie, and I just enjoy being out and about and I have wonderful friends who are very supportive."

When her name is called for this honour, she'll be ready.

"I think I'll feel a pitter-patter of my heart and I'll feel very proud and very humble," Dell said.

The ceremony for the induction into the Order of Moncton will be held Tuesday evening. The other two honourees are longtime educator and community volunteer Norval McConnell and former New Brunswick premier Bernard Lord.