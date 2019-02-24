Be prepared: Workshop pinpoints vulnerable areas during flooding

Helping people prepare for the upcoming flood season was part of an information session held in Jemseg, N.B., on Saturday.

"We had a major disaster last year and quite a number of properties were damaged so badly they had to be torn down," said John Yauss, co-chair of Voices for Sustainable Environments and Communities. "Many people were affected by the impact of the high water."

Yauss said the group wanted to give people information to identify ways to deal with high water. "We want to be better prepared for the next event because there will be a next event."

Approximately 60 people attended the event. They were asked where they lived and what was vulnerable about their area.

John Yauss, co-chair of Voices for Sustainable Environments and Communities, said the intent of the sessions is to encourage residents to be prepared. (Lauren Bird/CBC)

That could include a road, a culvert or any infrastructure that could be damaged and cause a problem, Yauss said.

The group is hoping these sessions will help people when they find themselves in emergencies.

"What we're after is to get people informed enough to take action on their own, not wait for EMO to come and be of assistance," Yauss said.

'I'm very concerned'

He added if people work to be better prepared now then they will be ready for whatever happens.

He also hoped the sessions will lead to having better co-ordination between EMO, the fire departments and the general public.

Ellen-Anne Bubar said she's very concerned about the upcoming flood season. (Lauren Bird/CBC)

Nashwaak River resident Ellen-Anne Bubar said it was distressing for her to watch what was going on in the St. John River Valley while she was in another province.

"I have family in the Maugerville-Sheffield area and it was really stressful," she said. "What was really heartening was watching the community come together."

While her own home was not affected by the flooding because of its location on the Nashwaak River, Bubar said her worry is getting to and from her residence if the roads flood again.

Attending the session made Bubar realize how critical the community working together to help was to everyone.

"My hope is the government will listen to the community because they are the ones that are in the know," she said. "They are the ones that have experienced it."

Bubar said she is nervous about what will happen will the snow begins to melt because her area has experienced flooding twice already this winter.

"Whatever comes through the Nashwaak is heading right down the St. John River," she said. "So, I'm concerned. I'm very concerned. There's a lot of snow."