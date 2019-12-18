New Brunswick launches flood monitoring platform ahead of spring melt

With spring right around the bend, the provincial government is turning an eye to New Brunswick's largest river and the threat it poses to residents living near its banks.

River Watch, an online platform that shows readings of water levels in the St. John River and its tributaries, went live on Wednesday.

Though users can now see the levels in the St. John, Nashwaak, and Kennebecasis rivers, Geoffrey Downey, spokesperson for the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization, said it's still impossible to say whether this year will bring flooding.

"It comes down to a number of factors, but most important ones are the weather, and the weather over the course of a number of days.

"If it gets really warm, really fast and there's lots of snow and there's lots of snow melting, that's going to go into the river and the river is going to go up."

Communities along the St. John River saw record-setting floods in 2018 that led to millions of dollars in damage to property, particularly in the Fredericton and Saint John regions. The following year also saw homes damaged and communities cut off from road access as waters breached the banks of the St. John River.

For this year, the snow pack in the northern part of the province provides a positive sign.

Downey said there's about 10.9 centimetres of water equivalent in the snow pack, whereas the 20-year average for this time of year is 15.5 centimetres.

"That's obviously good. You'd rather see it below in terms of potential flooding, but again, it matters how quickly does it melt."

Markus Harvey, a Maugerville, N.B., resident who weathered the floods of 2018 and 2019 in one of the hardest hit parts of the province, said he's optimistic for this year.

"Initial thoughts right now are things are looking good," he said.

Flooding on Route 105 in Sheffield, N.B., in 2017. (Contributed by Jason McCoy)

"[There's] not much snow up north. We didn't have snow until much later this year and not lots of it, you know, anywhere, so as I've said, you know, all along here, we're cautiously optimistic... but that always can change with the weather."

Downey said the best conditions for less flooding this spring are a gradual warming of temperatures, with above-freezing temperatures during the day, followed by below-freezing temperatures at night to prevent too much snow melting at once.

Flooding caused by ice jams, meanwhile, can be a bit more difficult to predict.

Regardless, Downey said everyone in at-risk areas should only drop their guard once the threat has completely passed.

Maugerville resident Markus Harvey says he's hopeful this year's reduced snowfall could mean a chance of less flooding. (Courtesy: Facebook)

"You have two big kind of relief points as far as we're looking at flooding," Downey said.

"One, when the ice is out, then that reduces the possibility of ice jam flooding, but two, when the snow's gone in the north.

"Once you have those two things under control, then we can relax a little bit, but as long as there's snow in the woods up north and ice on the river, everyone needs to be really cautious and pay attention."