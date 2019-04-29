Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan visits areas affected by flooding in New Brunswick

Emergency officials are keeping a close eye on the St. John River, as water levels continue to hover above flood stage in southern New Brunswick.

Geoffrey Downey, a spokesperson for the Emergency Measures Organization, says heavy rain over the weekend has forced water levels to sit above flood stage from Fredericton all the way to Saint John.

"Anywhere that's above flood stage, you have problems," Downey said in an interview with Information Morning Fredericton.

Defence Minister Harjit S. Sajjan and New Brunswick Public Safety Minister Carl Urquhart are visiting Saint John and will be speaking at a news conference at 11:35 a.m. today.

Water levels in Fredericton are expected to sit around 7.5 metres throughout the day. Flood stage is 6.5 metres in Fredericton.

Although water levels rose another 10 centimetres in New Brunswick's capital over the weekend, Downey said the river is expected to drop by Tuesday.

"The rain is what's driving the height at the moment, there's not a whole lot of snow left in the woods," he said.

Who's still above flood stage?

In Maugerville, water levels are expected to increase to 6.7 metres. Flood stage is six metres.

Water levels in Jemseg will remain steady at 6.2 metres. Flood stage is 4.3 metres.

When it comes to flooding, emergency officials are hopeful the worst is over. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

In Grand Lake, water levels are expected to sit at 6.3 metres. Flood stage in that area is five metres.

In Sheffield-Lakeville Corner, the water level is at 6.5 metres. Flood stage is 4.8 metres.

In Oak Point, the water level is 5.3 metres. Flood stage is 4.7 metres.

And in the Quispamsis-Saint John area, the water level is 5.1 metres. Flood stage is 4.2 metres.

The worst is over

Wayne Tallon, the director of Fredericton's Emergency Measures Organization, said he is optimistic the worst of this year's flooding is over.

"The good news is that we hope that's the height it'll reach and it'll start going down," he said.

Tallon said inspectors with the province and Fredericton Fire Department will start assessing areas that were flooded to see the total amount of damage. He doesn't expect damage to be as bad as 2018.

Emergency officials say heavy rain is to blame for an increase in water levels. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

"We didn't get the really high winds," he said.

"The winds are the factor that causes a lot of damage because it creates waves."

Residents could return home today

Bill Lawlor, the provincial director with the Red Cross, said 437 households and 1,095 individuals have registered with the non-profit organization.

Kevin Clifford, the director of the Saint John EMO and the city's fire chief, said residents could be returning back to their homes as early as Monday night.

Once residents return back to their homes, he's encouraging them to remove anything that's wet or has been damaged by flooding to prevent the spread of mould.

How high will the St. John River rise this spring, and does the Mactaquac Dam have anything to do with it? A New Brunswick flood, explained. 1:26

He said residents should be removing these items between a 24- and 48-hour time period.

"After 48 hours scientists have told us that the mould will take root in the homes," he said.

Clifford said emergency officials will assist in removing items from homes, many of which were already impacted by last year's flood.

Clifford said emergency officials assisted more than 50 homes in the Saint John area last year.