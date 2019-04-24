Fredericton, Maugerville expected to drop below flood stage Friday

Water levels along the St. John River in Fredericton and Maugerville are expected to drop below flood stage on Friday morning for the first time in nearly two weeks.

According to River Watch's five-day forecast, water levels are to hover around 6.3 metres in Fredericton. Flood stage is 6.5 metres.

In Maugerville, water levels will decline to 5.9 metres. Flood stage is six metres.

Oak Point is projected to return below flood stage on Saturday and Saint John on Sunday.

In Oak Point, water levels will be at 4.8 metres. Flood stage is 4.7 metres.

In Quispamsis and Saint John, water levels will sit at 4.6 metres. Flood stage is 4.2 metres.

Meanwhile, some communities along the St. John River will remain above flood stage over the weekend.

In Jemseg, water levels are at 5.5 metres. Flood stage is 4.3 metres.

As flood cleanup continues, more roads are starting to reopen across the province. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Water levels in Grand Lake are sitting at 5.6 metres. Flood stage is five metres.

In Sheffield-Lakeville Corner, water levels will be at 5.7 metres. Flood stage is 4.8 metres.

Roads across the province are slowly reopening and flood cleanup is continuing in communities along the St. John River.

Reporting flood damage

The New Brunswick government has announced several measures to help residents beginning to clean up as floodwaters continue to recede, revealing the extent of the damage.

The provincial government is urging affected residents to report flood damage by calling 1-888-298-8555 or by registering online.

The Damage Report Line program allows residents, tenants, small businesses and not-for-profit organizations to receive information and register their flood-related damage.

How high will the St. John River rise this spring, and does the Mactaquac Dam have anything to do with it? A New Brunswick flood, explained. 1:26

Free well-water sampling kits can be picked up at designated Service New Brunswick centres in Fredericton, Burton, Chipman, Sussex, Hampton and Saint John and at the Research and Productivity Council beginning May 7.

Private well owners must wait 10 days after floodwaters recede from their wells before beginning the chlorination and sampling process.