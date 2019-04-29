Flood waters might be retreating, but safety hazards persist, emergency officials warn

Emergency officials say the end of severe flooding is in sight and water levels could drop to near or below flood stage by the end of the week.

Several roads remain closed in parts of the province, including the Trans-Canada Highway, which the province says could open later this week. Floodwaters have receded from the pavement and debris cleanup is underway

The highway is still closed to through traffic between Oromocto and River Glade — the detour through Saint John remains in place — but access has been open to residents from both directions up to Jemseg.

A nine-kilometre stretch of highway near Jemseg remains closed to all traffic.

On Tuesday, the Red Cross also announced 486 households and 1,207 individuals have registered with the organization.

Water levels decreasing

In Fredericton, water levels are expected to hover around 6.9 metres on Wednesday — dropping from 7.3 metres Tuesday. Flood stage is 6.5 metres.

In Maugerville, water levels are expected to sit at 6.4 metres. Flood stage is six metres.

In Jemseg, water levels will drop to six metres. Flood stage is 4.3 metres.

In Grand Lake, water levels will decrease to 6.1 metres. Flood stage is five metres.

In Sheffield-Lakeville Corner, water levels will drop to 6.3 metres. Flood stage is 4.8 metres.

In Oak Point, water levels will drop to 5.2 metres. Flood stage is 4.7 metres.

In the Quispamsis-Saint John area, water levels will be at five metres. Flood stage is 4.2 metres.

Tina Simpkin, a CBC meteorologist, said the province will see cool and dry temperatures throughout the day. But the province will see northwesterly wind gusts travelling up to 40 km/h.

In 2018, strong winds caused more damage, forcing water to rise in the Grand Lake region.

Water could be contaminated

Although water levels are dropping, emergency official are continuing to remind people to remain vigilant and avoid the water, as it could contain sewage.

When cleaning and disinfecting, Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said residents should be sure to wear gloves, rubber boots, protective eyewear and a face mask.

Water from flood-affected wells that may have been contaminated should not be used even if boiled, Russell said.

Well-water test kits will be available for people who fear their water may be contaminated by flooding and Russell said more information on the kits will be released soon.

Residents affected by flooding can report damage by calling 1-888-298-8555 or by registering online.

The Damage Report Line program allows residents, tenants, small businesses and not-for-profit organizations to receive information and register their flood-related damage.