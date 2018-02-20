Heavy rainfall will raise river levels, may cause localized flooding

The St. John River is on the rise after warmer temperatures and rain over the weekend — and levels are expected to increase substantially due to heavy rainfall Monday and Tuesday.

Environment Canada says a low pressure system approaching the province from the west is forecast to cross New Brunswick Monday evening before moving into the Gulf of St. Lawrence Tuesday.

The national weather agency has issued a rainfall warning for the northern half of the province, where 25 to 35 millimetres of rain is expected.

Rain changing to flurries

Northern areas of the province could also see a mix of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain Monday morning.

"The rain will persist into this evening before changing to scattered flurries overnight tonight as the low pulls away."

Meanwhile, the southern half of the province is under a special weather statement and can expect between 20 and 40 mm of rain.

"Rain over southern New Brunswick is expected to persist through the day and into the overnight hours tonight before changing to scattered flurries or showers Thursday morning as the low moves away," Environment Canada said.

The weather agency says localized flooding is also possible in those areas.

How high will the St. John River rise this spring, and does the Mactaquac Dam have anything to do with it? A New Brunswick flood, explained. 1:26

Although water levels are expected to increase, Geoffrey Downey, a spokesperson for New Brunswick's Emergency Measures Organization, doesn't expect water levels to reach flood stage.

Right now water levels along the St. John River are sitting at 3.5 metres in Fredericton, but is expected to rise up to 5.5 metres.

Flood stage in the Fredericton area is 6.5 metres.

Ice jams 'a wild card'

Over the weekend, EMO officials have been monitoring possible ice jams along the St. John River. (CBC)

"I wouldn't want to see this kind of rain over multiple days," he said. "But it's spring in New Brunswick and a little rain must fall."

So far, Downey says temperatures have been warming up in southern parts of the province while temperatures are still below freezing at night in the north.

"The melt has been fairly slow and steady," he said.

Over the weekend, emergency officials have been monitoring possible ice jams along the river. Downey said there has been "a fair bit of ice movement" and hopes that continues over coming weeks.

"Ice jams are the big wild card during flood season because you don't know where they're going to form and when."