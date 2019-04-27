Residents should prepare for possible flooding as River Watch launches 2020 season

The province has launched its annual River Watch program and emergency officials are advising residents who live along waterways to be prepared for possible flooding this spring.

Over the last two years, floodwaters reached historic levels along the lower St. John River system, where homes were evacuated, cottages were destroyed and part of the Trans-Canada Highway was closed downriver from Fredericton.

"The ingredients are always there every year. But the main driver is day-to-day weather," said Jasmin Boisvert, a water resources specialist with the province.

"Are you going to get the very rapid warm-up? Are you going to get the gradual melt? Are you going to get rain on top of a fast melt? It all depends. These things you can't forecast in advance."

Jill Maepea, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said this past winter has been slightly warmer than average, with temperatures about 1.4 C above normal.

At the end of February, the snow-depth was hovering slightly above normal by about 20 per cent, but it wasn't "record setting."

"In comparison to last year, it's very similarly, maybe even slightly less, in some portions of the basin," she said.

She uses the example of Edmundston, which would typically have 67 cm on the ground. This year they have 86 cm. Fredericton would typically have 22 cm but are hovering around 25 cm this year.

Day-to-day weather matters most

But the snow-water equivalent in that snow is more important.

"The amount of snow is not a good predictor of flooding," Boisvert said. "Regardless of amounts, there could be a significant flood. Not flood at all or somewhere in between."

Since the beginning of January, Boisvert said there has been about 250 ml of snow-water equivalent in northern Maine and the Acadian Peninsula, which is slightly above normal.

And water levels were sitting around 2.4 metres in Fredericton in January, which are typical and nowhere near the 6.5 metre flood stage.

"Part of the ingredients is precipitation and whether or not a melt resulting from increased temperatures coincides with a rainfall event," said Greg MacCallum, director of the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization.

"That's what we will be looking to see if it happens or if it doesn't. Because that is really what determines the magnitude of what ends up in the river system."

Temperatures in coming months

For the next eight to 14 days, Maepea said temperatures will be hovering around normal conditions. And temperatures will be slightly above normal for the next three months into May.

We want to encourage people to take advantage of this period of preparation. - Greg MacCallum, EMO

For more than a week during the spring of 2018, temperatures sat in the double digits, then moved upward into the 20s, which is above average for the time of year.

At night, temperatures fell to a low of 0 to –1 C.

"This winter has been relatively quiet or normal in terms of temperature and precipitation," she said. "It was slightly above normal but nothing out of the ordinary."

Being prepared

The River Watch program provides New Brunswick with information on the status of river, possible ice jams and other flood related issues across the province in coming weeks.

If residents have flooded before, MacCallum said they should anticipate "the likelihood, to some extent" that they may flood again.

"Folks, if they're out there wondering if they're going to flood again, we can't tell them at this point. But what we can say is you should always be prepared for that possibility."

During the River Watch season, New Brunswickers are advised to:

Be prepared for possible flooding and have a plan to evacuate and be self-sufficient for at least 72 hours.

Move belongings to higher ground if their property is near a waterway or in an area prone to flooding.

Avoid the banks of waterways and avoid crossing waterways on foot, cars, snowmobiles or ATVs.

Inquire about property insurance

Keeping the public informed

The province is also providing information on its River Watch website, where it will provide up–to–date information during the entire spring freshet season.

Every morning, River Watch officials will also receive a weather briefing and collect data from several sources to build river models and forces. Then the public is informed of potential threats.

"We want to encourage people to take advantage of this period of preparation," MacCallum said.