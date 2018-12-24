Water levels dip below flood stage for most of New Brunswick

Water levels along the Nashwaak River have dropped below flood stage but part of Route 107 along the Nashwaak Bridge is still closed to motorists.

Over a weekend of mild temperatures and heavy rain, the water made its way onto the roadway because ice blocked a culvert under the bridge.

Part of the road has been closed since the weekend, cutting off the village of Stanley from Nashwaak Bridge via Route 107.

CBC News has asked the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure to find out when the road will open and whether any other roads are closed because of flooding.

As of Monday morning, Stephen Bliss, fire chief with the Nashwaak Valley Fire Department, said nothing had changed since the weekend.

Geoffrey Downey, a spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety, said the Nashwaak River rose to flood stage, at 21 metres, on Saturday. On Monday, water levels were down below 19.4 metres.

Water levels hard to predict

"What everyone was expecting was essentially ice-related flooding, where all of a sudden you have a massive amount of ice move, it gets stuck somewhere and the water has no way to get through it so it has to go around it," he said.

"It's much harder to predict that kind of flooding than regular spring flooding, where it's just the entire river rising."

Water levels started to drop Sunday along the Magaguadavic River and the Petitcodiac River.

"They're all below flood stage now," he said.

Residence evacuated due to flooding

He said water levels along the Tobique River in Riley Brook, a community about 40 kilometres north of Plaster Rock, are still at 3.54 metres — 0.34 metres above flood stage.

He said a residence in the area was also evacuated because it was surrounded by water.

Downey said the province has been monitoring water levels regularly.

"They've dropped across the board," he said. "The forecast is good, there's no rain, no precipitation."