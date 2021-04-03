Water levels drop in Gagetown, but St. John River remains at flood stage

Water levels along the St. John River have been dropping, despite the rain and snow that fell over the long weekend.

In Gagetown, water levels are hovering around flood stage at four metres — that's down from 4.2 metres over the weekend.

"There are no real impacts for people at that stage," said Geoffrey Downey, a spokesperson for New Brunswick's River Watch program.

Gagetown is the only community forecast to be at or near flood stage this week. Water levels in that area are expected to drop just below flood stage by Wednesday.

"It's still being stubborn," he said.

Chunks of ice in the north

Even with a favourable forecast, Downey is urging caution. He said there is still ice along some stretches of the St. John River, particularly between Grand Falls and Edmundston and just above the Mactaquac Dam near Fredericton.

He said flooding conditions could change until it's gone.

"Hopefully, our luck will carry on."

An ice jam along the St. John River in the village of Perth-Andover (Village of Perth-Andover)

An ice jam in Perth-Andover caused school closures and some flooding in the western community last week.

Downey said he's hopeful the weather will co-operate and any major flooding will subside by next week. Parts of the province can expect showers on Tuesday.

"By next week will be on the other side of it," he said.