Flooding forces school closures in Fredericton, Perth-Andover

Widespread flooding has forced some schools to close and has left many roads under water across the province today.

In the Anglophone West School District, Barker's Point Elementary School, Andover Elementary School, Perth-Andover Middle School and Southern Victoria High School will be closed because of flooding.

In the Sunbury West and Hoyt areas, students in kindergarten to Grade 8 will not be going to school in Fredericton Junction.

Geoffrey Downey, a spokesperson for the Emergency Measures Organization, said there's still a possibility for water levels to rise Tuesday.

"The long term forecast at this point is fairly positive but over the short term there's still some very high water levels and in some communities the water is going to continue to rise" Downey said.

Downey said areas most affected are communities along the St. John River from Fredericton to Saint John.

Water levels in the Fredericton area are still hovering around 8.1 metres. The flood stage in Fredericton is 6.5 metres.

"The river still poses a significant threat to safety and people need to be staying aware and staying informed," he said.

Rain in the forecast

Water levels are expected to rise in some areas throughout the day. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Tina Simpkin, a CBC meteorologist, says northern parts of the province can expect showers mixed with ice pellets this afternoon and possible freezing rain Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, southern parts of the province will see between five and 15 millimetres of rain.

Downey said there isn't much snow left in northern parts of the province and rain in southern areas has less of an impact on flooding.

How high will the St. John River rise this spring, and does the Mactaquac Dam have anything to do with it? A New Brunswick flood, explained. 1:26

Emergency Measures Organization in Saint John issued a voluntary evacuation order for residents in some places along the St. John River on Monday.

Randolph Island – those living past the Randolph Bridge.

Westfield Road – those living between Bay Street and Grenville Lane.

Ragged Point Road – those living past the St. Francois De Sales Church.

Beach Road.

Any other isolated area along the St. John River within the City of Saint John.

Water levels there have reached about 4.9 metres. Flood stage is 4.2 metres.

Emergency officials are continuing to warn residents to stay away from the river and its banks.

"The water's fast, it's full of debris, it's cold," Downey said. "It's still not a place to be out in."