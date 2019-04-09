Saint John to make filled sandbags available if water reaches certain level

Saint John is awaiting the arrival of a sandbag-filling machine before a potential flood emergency arises this spring.

The Quick-Fill Sandbagger machine boasts the ability to fill a dozen 40-pound bags per minute.

And a new city policy should ensure those loaded sandbags will be ready and waiting to hand out to property owners in floods involving the Emergency Measures Organization.

But the Spring Freshet Emergency Response Policy is also about defining the limits of city assistance.

Not for everyone

The bags will not be handed out in flood situations described as "near routine" by city manager John Collin.

"The house that floods every year, and they're in a floodplain, that's no longer an emergency response," he said.

Nor will the bags be available in localized cases where runoff water from neighbouring properties fills basements or causes other problems.

In fact, the policy is triggered only by water levels on the St. John River, and specifically when flood levels are projected to hit 5.2 metres.

Tony Palise of Penny Roadway in Saint John 'never expected the river go that high.' (CBC)

That's the level reached during the spring freshet in 2008.

In 2018, river levels reached 5.76 metres, cutting off several neighbourhoods, damaging homes and forcing many city families out of their homes.

Up to residents to fetch bags

Monica Boudreau, the city's operations manager for transportation and environment, said property owners should not expect to have the free sandbags delivered to their homes.

"We intend to have citizens come, pick them up and we'll load them as necessary," Boudreau said. "They'll tell us how many sandbags they want, and we will load their vehicle for them."

The city will, however, retrieve the used sandbags as part of the cleanup after flood waters have receded but only if the property owner brings them to the curb.

It is hoped the policy will ensure city workers are not diverted by lesser flooding from their annual "blitz" of road and sidewalk maintenance, including the filling of potholes.

Tony Palise is one person who could benefit from the new policy.

He found his home on Penny Roadway surrounded by water last May.

The City of Saint John has purchased a Quick-Fill Sandbagger capable of loading 12 sandbags a minute. (Quick-Fill)

It was the first time it had ever happened.

"I never expected the river to go that high," he said. "This went all the way up to the top of the deck, right to my door sill. Filled the basement right up."

Palise said it would be great to have the sandbags loaded and waiting to be picked up should waters reach that level again.

But Coun. Greg Norton foresees trouble.

He voted to support the policy but said an argument can be made that by leaving out people facing flooded basements or other problems caused by drainage issues related to winter ice, the city is providing a "service enhancement" for those living near the river.

"I think a reasonable person could say that the argument could be extended to those events as well," Norton said.