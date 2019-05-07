Emergency exercise helped prepare Saint John EMO for major flooding
The exercise used a scenario of a major flooding event that allowed EMO staff to hone their roles
Saint John Fire Chief Kevin Clifford says an emergency measures exercise in early April put city staff at a huge advantage when the swollen St. John River spilled its banks, creating a flood emergency across the city over Easter weekend.
"We did that two weeks prior and everybody understood their roles," said Clifford.
The chief, who is also head of the city's emergency measures organization, said the flooding exercise, in combination with experience from the record breaking 2018 floods, allowed his team to stay ahead of developments.
"We created the next day's objectives the night before. Last year we were creating objectives the day of," he said.
Saint John EMO stepped down last evening from its lowest level of activation, returning to what is described as "day to day situational awareness."
The emergency organization had spent nearly two weeks at Level 3, the highest activation.
The decision to deactivate was made after the last of 14 road closures were reopened to traffic Monday afternoon.
Families forced to leave home
The flooding saw water levels in the lower St. John River system rise to 5.5 metres, the second highest on record, just under last year's 5.76 metres.
In a report to city councillors, Clifford said 68 families reported to the Red Cross they had left their homes during the peak of this year's flood.
A total of 75 homes were damaged by flood waters, 284 homes were cut off by flooded roads and 19 had their power disconnected.
City workers filled 30,900 sandbags — 24,000 of which were given to property owners.
The remaining 6,700 bags have been shrink-wrapped and will be placed in storage.
The cost of the event has yet to be tabulated. But Clifford told city councillors a total of 6,553 hours were worked by 219 city employees in the field and 40 in the EMO operations centre.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.