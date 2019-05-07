Emergency exercise helped prepare Saint John EMO for major flooding

Saint John Fire Chief Kevin Clifford says an emergency measures exercise in early April put city staff at a huge advantage when the swollen St. John River spilled its banks, creating a flood emergency across the city over Easter weekend.

"We did that two weeks prior and everybody understood their roles," said Clifford.

The chief, who is also head of the city's emergency measures organization, said the flooding exercise, in combination with experience from the record breaking 2018 floods, allowed his team to stay ahead of developments.

"We created the next day's objectives the night before. Last year we were creating objectives the day of," he said.

Saint John EMO stepped down last evening from its lowest level of activation, returning to what is described as "day to day situational awareness."

The emergency organization had spent nearly two weeks at Level 3, the highest activation.

The decision to deactivate was made after the last of 14 road closures were reopened to traffic Monday afternoon.

Families forced to leave home

The flooding saw water levels in the lower St. John River system rise to 5.5 metres, the second highest on record, just under last year's 5.76 metres.

In a report to city councillors, Clifford said 68 families reported to the Red Cross they had left their homes during the peak of this year's flood.

A total of 75 homes were damaged by flood waters, 284 homes were cut off by flooded roads and 19 had their power disconnected.

Mansel Scott of Randolph Island, moved back into his home last week. He returned after five days and hasn't experienced any damage to his home. (Connell Smith, CBC)

City workers filled 30,900 sandbags — 24,000 of which were given to property owners.

The remaining 6,700 bags have been shrink-wrapped and will be placed in storage.

The cost of the event has yet to be tabulated. But Clifford told city councillors a total of 6,553 hours were worked by 219 city employees in the field and 40 in the EMO operations centre.