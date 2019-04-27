What you need to know returning home after a flood

People are slowly getting back into their homes as water levels recede this week. But questions and concerns still remain for some residents in areas devastated by this year's flood.

According to the Canadian Red Cross, 1,285 people are registered with the nonprofit organization and 393 people have been sheltered.

If you're a flood victim returning home, the first thing to do is register the damage, says Geoffrey Downey, a spokesperson for the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization.

This will allow government to "have an idea of the scope of the problem."

EMO's Geoffrey Downey breaks down the list of things that should be done as you return home after the flood. 1:15

Report damage by calling the damage report line at 1-888-298-8555 or visiting the Service New Brunswick website.

Once you've registered, you can request a health and safety inspection for your house, which is performed by officials hired by the province.

"It gives them an idea, if there are any, of the problems in the home," Downey said.

The health and safety inspections will allow people to access advanced payments for disaster financial assistance, he said.

Flooding in downtown Fredericton. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

The inspection teams will also determine whether repairs are needed and will inspect the electrical system to ensure it is safe for NB Power to restore electricity.

"People shouldn't enter a home that's still energized if there is floodwater in it," Downey said.

If you are unsure whether your home has electricity, contact NB Power.

Next, Downey said, you should contact your insurance company to find out what's covered and what isn't.

Homeowners whose properties sustained structural damage are eligible for up to $160,000 in assistance from the province this year if insurance doesn't cover the damage.

Getting rid of water

Take precautionary methods when getting rid of water inside the home.

When it comes to flooded basements, water needs to have receded outside before you pump it out from inside the home.

"If you are pumping your basement, you have to do it slowly and carefully," Downey said. "Doing it too quickly can hurt the structural integrity and cause a collapse."

If there's a sewage backup

In case of a sewage backup, Downey encourages you to wear safety boots, rubber boots, clothing, masks when dealing with wet items.

"This will help ensure your safety," he said. "You never know what's in floodwater."

Water rescue authorities provided flood relief to people stranded in their homes (Sgt. Lance Wade/5th Canadian Division)

Floodwater could consist of anything from oil to biological contaminants.

"People need to treat this with great care and not rush into it," he said.

Mould and your belongings

Once materials have been soaked under water for an extended period of time, it's important to dry them out for 24 to 48 hours to prevent mould. Any soft materials that can't be dried out should be discarded.

Mould can trigger allergies and cause watery eyes, runny nose and breathing problems. People with underlying respiratory illnesses could find their symptoms exacerbated by mould and should avoid the cleanup if they can.

The Darlings Island Road was submerged by floodwaters in Nauwigewauk. (Stephen MacGillivray/The Canadian Press)

Household items that have been under water can be cleaned with disinfectants.

The Red Cross is also handing out cleaning kits, which are available in Fredericton and Saint John reception centres and at the Maugerville Community Centre.

Water testing

If floodwater has come into contact with a well, and you aren't sure whether it's contaminated, the water should also be tested 10 days after it recedes.

In the meantime, water should be boiled for a full minute before use.

The province will provide free bacterial testing of water for owners of private wells affected by the flood.

Water-sampling kits can be picked up at designated Service New Brunswick Centres in Fredericton, Burton, Chipman, Sussex, Hampton and Saint John at the Research and Productivity Council or through health and safety teams starting May 7.

Flood debris pickup

In coming weeks, people living in areas affected by flooding will be provided with roadside flood debris pickup. Flood debris includes appliances such as furniture, carpeting, insulation, paper products, and construction debris.

When it comes to sandbags, Environment Minister Jeff Car said sand can be dumped on properties as long as they're 30 metres away from a watercourse or wetland. Otherwise you'll need a watercourse and wetland alteration, or WAWA, permit but the fees will be waived.

A contact number is also being set up for officials to pick up sandbags.

You can dispose of non-hazardous items at no charge at the following locations: Crane Mountain Landfill, Fredericton Region Solid Waste and Regional Service Commission 8.

Soldiers filled sandbags in Maugerville to help with flooding preparations. (Submitted by the 5th Canadian Division)

Regular household hazardous waste generated by the flood can also be disposed of at those landfills. But you should inform staff at the gate that you're disposing of flood-damaged items.

In Fredericton, a special debris pickup service will run from May 6 until May 24. Put any household flood debris, including sandbags, at the roadside. Debris should be piled away from any regular household garbage and recycling materials.

In Saint John, a special pickup schedule has been arranged for people impacted by flooding. Residents are encouraged to place items at the curb for pickups scheduled for May 7, 9, 14 and 16.