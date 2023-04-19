Content
Flood stage reached in Fredericton, Gagetown, Hartland, more road closures expected

The St. John River breached its banks in two New Brunswick communities Wednesday.

Fredericton levels at 7.2 metres, flood stage is 6.5

A "road" closed sign and "water over road, danger" sign on a street
A section of Riverside Drive at Watters Drive in Fredericton was closed Wednesday because of water over the road. (CBC)

The lower St. John River has breached its banks in Fredericton, Gagetown and Hartland on Wednesday as officials warn of road closures and more flooding to come.

A provincial public advisory says by Thursday, Jemseg and Maugerville are expected to reach flood stage as well.

Water will continue to rise in Grand Lake, Sheffield-Lakeville Corner, Oak Point, Hampton and Quispamsis-Saint John.

"Drivers should follow road closure notices and do not move or drive around barricades," the advisory says. "Water may be deeper than it appears and may conceal sinkholes or other damage and debris."

People should also be on the lookout for wildlife on the roads, who may be moving to higher ground as their habitat gets flooded.

Flooded river bank with water a few feet from a road
Water levels have reached the flood stage in Fredericton, inundating the green as shown on Wednesday morning. (Submitted by Wayne Knorr)

According to real-time data from Environment and Climate Change Canada, water levels in Fredericton were one metre above the flood stage, as of 11 a.m. AT.

In Gagetown, levels are just 0.4 metres above.

Hartland also officially surpassed flood levels on Wednesday morning.

Flooding is imminent in Woodstock, Simonds, Jemseg and Maugerville, where the river is 0.5 metres or less below flood levels.

Quispamsis, Saint John, Lakeville corner, Durham Bridge and Perth Andover are now one metre below flood stage.

The province is urging people to avoid the river banks, as well as boating, kayaking or other water activities this time of year.

"Currents are strong and may carry debris," the advisory says. 

Road closures 

A section of Riverside Drive at Watters Drive on Fredericton's north side is closed because of water over the road and a detour is in place.

A bench half underwater
The green in downtown Fredericton is the most flood-prone area in the city in the spring. (Mikael Mayer/Radio-Canada)

In Keswick, Highway 105 from Highway 104 to Gilmore Drive is closed because of flood damage and water over road.

In the Bouctouche area, Mill Creek Road is closed in both directions from McNairn Branch Road to 2.5 kilolmetres before Girouardville Road.

Water levels are at 7.3 in Fredericton. 

Geoffrey Downey, spokesperson for the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization, previously said the seven-metre mark in is when people start seeing water on the green by the river.

A wide shot showing a walking trail under water
A part of a Fredericton walking trail on the river was already flooded Tuesday evening. (Submitted by Wayne Knorr)

On Wednesday morning, the walking trails by the river bank were almost fully inundated, and water is creeping closer to St. Anne's Point Drive. 

People in flood-prone communities should stay informed and keep an eye on the river, he said.

New Brunswick's River Watch program sent out a warning Monday predicting flooding for the two areas on Wednesday, and Jemseg on Thursday.

River Watch is an online platform that shows water levels in the St. John River — also known as the Wolastoq — and its tributaries.

