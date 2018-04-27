Parts of St. John River could hit flood stage this weekend

With more rain in the forecast this week, some communities along the St. John River are expected to hit flood stage by the weekend.

New Brunswick's five-day flood forecast suggests Fredericton, Jemseg and Maugerville will either hit or surpass flood stage by Sunday.

"The river's continuing to rise across the board from north to south," said Geoffrey Downey, a spokesperson for the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization.

Water levels in Fredericton are expected to rise to 7.6 metres in Fredericton. Flood stage in Fredericton is 6.5 metres.

In Maugerville, water levels are expected to hit flood stage at six metres. In Jemseg, water levels could hit 4.4 metres. Flood stage in that area is 4.3 metres.

Downey said emergency officials will have a better sense of water levels once the five-day forecast is released on Wednesday.

"There is no doubt the river is rising," he said.

So far, Downey said, temperatures have been warming up in southern parts of the province while temperatures are still below freezing at night in the north.

How high will the St. John River rise this spring, and does the Mactaquac Dam have anything to do with it? A New Brunswick flood, explained. 1:26

Downey is urging residents to monitor the five-day forecast and to see where water levels are rising.

Downey is also reminding residents to have a 72-hour preparedness kit ready.

"There's still time for people to make preparations and they shouldn't discount that," he said.

It should include water, food, battery-powered radio, flashlight, clothes, cash, backup medication and food for pets.

Ice jams force water levels to rise

Downey said residents also need to be aware of ice jams along the St. John River, which can also cause flooding.

Water levels in Perth-Andover, a village 75 kilometres north of Woodstock, were rising throughout the day because of an ice jam near Baird's Campground. River levels fell Tuesday night.

Ice jams and open-water are the main types of spring floods along the St. John River. 1:35

Environment Canada says river levels above and below the village fell between one and two metres overnight.

In 2012, Perth-Andover suffered catastrophic spring flood damage. At that time, the flood forced 500 people to leave their homes and the village was under a state of emergency.