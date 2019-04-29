Several N.B. communities still flooded despite receding water levels
Roads across the province are slowly reopening as water levels drop
Water levels along the St. John River are dropping steadily, but there are still several communities where those levels are expected to remain above flood stage into next week.
Jemseg, Grand Lake, Sheffield and Saint John are all above flood stage today.
Jemseg is expected to remain above flood stage the longest, with the five-day forecast from the province predicting water levels to be at 4.6 metres by Wednesday. Flood stage in Jemseg is 4.3 metres.
Water levels in Fredericton and Maugerville dropped below flood stage for the first time in two weeks on Friday.
Oak Point is also now below flood stage, with the most recent readings at 4.54 metres.
Road closures
Despite the dropping water levels, a number of roads are still closed across the province due to flooding. Travellers are recommended to check the provincial travel advisory website.
Highways 105, 102 and 690 are still closed in sections.
District 1 - Bathurst
- Canobie Road
- Wyers Brook Road
- District 2 - Miramichi
- Mullin Stream Road, gravel section
- South Barnaby River Road
- District 3 - Moncton
- Girouardville Road, from Mill Creek Road to Bouctouche gun club
- Saint-Maurice Road
District 4 - Saint John
- Route 850 from Ganong Road to Whiting Lane and from Upper Midland road to Bellisle ferry landing
- Sunset Valley Road
- Norton Shore Road
- McKenzie Road
- Darlings Island Road
- Beulah Camp Road
- West Tenants Cove Road
- Elms Road
- Ganong Road
District 5 - Fredericton
- Route 123, intersection of Stevenson Road and Route 123 to Chipman town limits
- Scotchtown Road
- Rusagonis Road
- Old Glassville Road
- Back Road
- Fanjoy Point Road
- Robertson Point Road
- Lakeview Road
- Craft Cove Road
- Newcastle Centre Road
- Fish Hatchery Road
- Duplissea Road
- Kenneth Road
- Ferry Road
City of Fredericton
- McFadzen Lane
- Regan Street
- Bourque Lane