Several N.B. communities still flooded despite receding water levels

Water levels along the St. John River are dropping steadily, but there are still several communities where those levels are expected to remain above flood stage into next week.

Jemseg, Grand Lake, Sheffield and Saint John are all above flood stage today.

Jemseg is expected to remain above flood stage the longest, with the five-day forecast from the province predicting water levels to be at 4.6 metres by Wednesday. Flood stage in Jemseg is 4.3 metres.

Water levels in Fredericton and Maugerville dropped below flood stage for the first time in two weeks on Friday.

Oak Point is also now below flood stage, with the most recent readings at 4.54 metres.

EMO's Geoffrey Downey breaks down the list of things that should be done as you return home after the flood. 1:15

Road closures

Despite the dropping water levels, a number of roads are still closed across the province due to flooding. Travellers are recommended to check the provincial travel advisory website.

Highways 105, 102 and 690 are still closed in sections.

District 1 - Bathurst

Canobie Road

Wyers Brook Road

District 2 - Miramichi

Mullin Stream Road, gravel section

South Barnaby River Road

District 3 - Moncton

Girouardville Road, from Mill Creek Road to Bouctouche gun club

Saint-Maurice Road

District 4 - Saint John

Route 850 from Ganong Road to Whiting Lane and from Upper Midland road to Bellisle ferry landing

Sunset Valley Road

Norton Shore Road

McKenzie Road

Darlings Island Road

Beulah Camp Road

West Tenants Cove Road

Elms Road

Ganong Road

District 5 - Fredericton

Route 123, intersection of Stevenson Road and Route 123 to Chipman town limits

Scotchtown Road

Rusagonis Road

Old Glassville Road

Back Road

Fanjoy Point Road

Robertson Point Road

Lakeview Road

Craft Cove Road

Newcastle Centre Road

Fish Hatchery Road

Duplissea Road

Kenneth Road

Ferry Road

City of Fredericton