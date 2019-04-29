Skip to Main Content
Several N.B. communities still flooded despite receding water levels
New Brunswick·New

Several N.B. communities still flooded despite receding water levels

Water levels in Jemseg, Grand Lake, Sheffield and Saint John are still all above flood stage today.

Roads across the province are slowly reopening as water levels drop

Angela Bosse · CBC News ·
Waters are expected to remain above flood stage in the Grand Lake area until Monday, according to provincial five-day forecast. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

Water levels along the St. John River are dropping steadily, but there are still several communities where those levels are expected to remain above flood stage into next week.

Jemseg, Grand Lake, Sheffield and Saint John are all above flood stage today.

Jemseg is expected to remain above flood stage the longest, with the five-day forecast from the province predicting water levels to be at 4.6 metres by Wednesday. Flood stage in Jemseg is 4.3 metres.

Water levels in Fredericton and Maugerville dropped below flood stage for the first time in two weeks on Friday.

Oak Point is also now below flood stage, with the most recent readings at 4.54 metres.

EMO's Geoffrey Downey breaks down the list of things that should be done as you return home after the flood. 1:15

Road closures

Despite the dropping water levels, a number of roads are still closed across the province due to flooding. Travellers are recommended to check the provincial travel advisory website.

Highways 105, 102 and 690  are still closed in sections.

District 1 - Bathurst

  • Canobie Road
  • Wyers Brook Road
  • District 2 - Miramichi
  • Mullin Stream Road, gravel section
  • South Barnaby River Road
  • District 3 - Moncton
  • Girouardville Road, from Mill Creek Road to Bouctouche gun club
  • Saint-Maurice Road

District 4 - Saint John

  • Route 850 from Ganong Road to Whiting Lane and from Upper Midland road to Bellisle ferry landing
  • Sunset Valley Road
  • Norton Shore Road
  • McKenzie Road
  • Darlings Island Road
  • Beulah Camp Road
  • West Tenants Cove Road
  • Elms Road
  • Ganong Road

District 5 - Fredericton

  • Route 123, intersection of Stevenson Road and Route 123 to Chipman town limits
  • Scotchtown Road
  • Rusagonis Road
  • Old Glassville Road
  • Back Road
  • Fanjoy Point Road
  • Robertson Point Road
  • Lakeview Road
  • Craft Cove Road
  • Newcastle Centre Road
  • Fish Hatchery Road
  • Duplissea Road
  • Kenneth Road
  • Ferry Road

City of Fredericton

  • McFadzen Lane
  • Regan Street
  • Bourque Lane
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories