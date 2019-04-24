Flooding forces several New Brunswick schools to close again

Some schools in western New Brunswick and Fredericton are closed again on Wednesday as flooding conditions persist in communities along the St. John River.

The Anglophone West school district has closed George Street Middle School Wednesday, in addition to the schools that were closed Tuesday — Andover Elementary School, Perth-Andover Middle School, Southern Victoria High School, and Barker's Point Elementary School.

River levels currently sit at 8.321 metres in Fredericton, according to the city's River Watch website.

According to Environment Canada, Tuesday night's peak level was 8.364 metres in Fredericton at around 11 p.m.

Some buses in the Maugerville, Oromocto, Grand Lake, Fredericton and Lincoln area are delayed or cancelled.

Fredericton City Hall and city offices are closed on Wednesday because of the flood. Government offices in downtown Fredericton are open for essential services only on Wednesday.

Blair Sullivan, a Fredericton Fire platoon captain, said the department responded to about 30 calls for assistance on Tuesday and overnight.

Most of those calls were from the lower St. Mary's and Lincoln areas and from people looking for help moving themselves and their personal belongings out of their homes.

"We have a command post set up done on by the Fort Naskwaak Motel and as of 6 a.m. this morning we also have one set up in the Lincoln area down on Glacier Road," Sullivan said.

Nine people staff those two areas, and evacuation operations continue on Wednesday morning.

Power still out on Grand Lake

Power is still out for some of those in the Princess Park, Sunnyside Beach and Sypher Cove areas of Grand Lake. As of 6:40 a.m. more than 150 NB Power customers in Central York Sunbury are still without power.

Residents in the area said power went out at around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Marc Belliveau, a NB Power spokesperson, said at a news conference at around 2 p.m. Tuesday that NB Power had used helicopters to survey the area and determined the outage was caused by five downed poles that are currently inaccessible due to the flooding.

He said the utility was assessing the situation and working on a plan.